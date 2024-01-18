TEL vs BLR Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 78

The Telugu Titans take on the Bengaluru Bulls in the first match of their home leg on Friday, January 19, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

The Titans are at rock bottom on the points table with 11 defeats in 12 matches. Things could get worse when they play four matches in quick succession. They have played much better in their last couple of games, however and even eked out a 38-35 win against the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Their opponents, the Bengaluru Bulls, have also had a disappointing season by their standards. The Bulls enter this match on the back of a 35-29 defeat to the Bengal Warriors, with their raiding department not quite clicking, despite a return to form for Bharat.

TEL vs BLR Match Details

Match: TEL vs BLR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 78

Date and Time: January 19, 2023; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

TEL vs BLR Probable Playing 7s

Telugu Titans

Pawan Sehrawat (C), Prafull Zaware, Robin Choudhary, Parvesh Bhainswal/Ajit Pawar, Sandeep Dhull, Mohit Rathee, and Omkar R.

Bengaluru Bulls

Bharat (C), Saurabh Nandal, Ran Singh, Vikash Khandola, Neeraj Narwal, Surjeet Singh and Parteek.

TEL vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 78

Raider - Bharat

It's a close battle between Bharat and Pawan Sehrawat, but while Pawan does score the more points among the two, he also has a higher number of unsuccessful raids and is very likely to lose points for getting all-out. That gives the new Bulls' captain a slight edge over his opposite number.

Defender - Sandeep Dhull

Sandeep Dhull is probably the best Dream11 asset to select from the Telugu Titans, and for a player from such a struggling team to do this well is very surprising.

Sandeep has 30 tackle points in 10 matches, of which 15 have come in the last four matches. He's in good form, and should carry on in a similar manner against the Bulls.

All-Rounder - Ran Singh

There's no outright best pick in the all-rounders' column, and while Neeraj Narwal might be the optimal choice if he starts, the veteran Ran Singh in the Bulls' left corner could be an interesting punt. The left corner position is a hotspot for tackle points, and while not as quick as he was in previous seasons, Ran Singh is still an extremely competent defender.

Against a struggling Titans raiding unit, you'd expect him to haul.

TEL vs BLR Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Bharat

Pawan Sehrawat

Surjeet Singh/Saurabh Nandal

Five Must-Picks for TEL vs BLR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 78

Surjeet Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Sandeep Dhull, Pawan Sehrawat, Bharat

TEL vs BLR Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

While the Telugu Titans have played some good kabaddi in the last couple of matches, they still enter this match as the underdogs, and it's best to pick more players from the Bulls than the Titans. Pawan Sehrawat and Sandeep Dhull are must-haves from the Titans, and the same can be said about Bharat, Surjeet Singh, and maybe even Saurabh Nandal.

TEL vs BLR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Sandeep Dhull, Saurabh Nandal, and Surjeet Singh.

All-Rounders: Neeraj Narwal and Parteek.

Raiders: Bharat and Pawan Sehrawat

Captain: Bharat. I Vice-Captain: Pawan Sehrawat.

TEL vs BLR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Sandeep Dhull, Surjeet Singh, Saurabh Nandal, and Mohit Rathee.

All-Rounders: Ran Singh.

Raiders: Pawan Sehrawat and Bharat.

Captain: Surjeet Singh. I Vice-Captain: Bharat.