×
Create
Notifications

TEL vs DEL Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7s for Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 128

The Telugu Titans player tackles Tamil Thalaivas raider Ajinkya - Image Courtesy: Telugu Titans Twitter
The Telugu Titans player tackles Tamil Thalaivas raider Ajinkya - Image Courtesy: Telugu Titans Twitter
Farzan Mohamed
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 18, 2022 02:18 PM IST
Preview

The Telugu Titans will lock horns with Dabang Delhi KC in the 128th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 on Friday, February 18. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host the contest.

The Titans are languishing at the bottom of the PKL points table with 27 points from 21 games. They have registered only one victory thus far this season, and will look to end their campaign on a positive note. The South Indian club have lost 16 games and drawn four in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League this season.

Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi KC find themselves in second place with 70 points from 21 clashes. They have won 11 games and lost six in the eighth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. Their remaining four encounters have ended in draws.

The Delhi-based club will likely make it to the next phase of the competition, are very strong favourites to defeat the Telugu Titans on Friday.

Match Details

Match: Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi, Match 128, Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Date and Time: February 18, 2022, Friday; 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi Probable Playing 7s

Telugu Titans

Ankit Beniwal, Galla Raju, Adarsh T, Surinder Singh, Sandeep Kandola, Muhammed Shihas, Akash Choudhary.

Dabang Delhi

Naveen Kumar, Sandeep Narwal, Neeraj Narwal, Manjeet Chillar, Jeeva Kumar, Krishan Dhull, Vijay.

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Manjeet Chhillar, Akash Choudhary, Krishan, C Arun, Ankit Beniwal, T Adarsh, Naveen Kumar.

Captain: Naveen Kumar | Vice-Captain: Ankit Beniwal.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Manjeet Chhillar, Surjeet Singh, Akash Choudhary, Muhammed Shihas, Vijay, Sandeep Narwal, Gallu Raju.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Manjeet Chhillar | Vice-Captain: Vijay.

Edited by Bhargav
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी