TEL vs DEL Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7s for Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 128

The Telugu Titans will lock horns with Dabang Delhi KC in the 128th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 on Friday, February 18. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host the contest.

The Titans are languishing at the bottom of the PKL points table with 27 points from 21 games. They have registered only one victory thus far this season, and will look to end their campaign on a positive note. The South Indian club have lost 16 games and drawn four in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League this season.

Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi KC find themselves in second place with 70 points from 21 clashes. They have won 11 games and lost six in the eighth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. Their remaining four encounters have ended in draws.

The Delhi-based club will likely make it to the next phase of the competition, are very strong favourites to defeat the Telugu Titans on Friday.

Match Details

Match: Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi, Match 128, Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Date and Time: February 18, 2022, Friday; 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi Probable Playing 7s

Telugu Titans

Ankit Beniwal, Galla Raju, Adarsh T, Surinder Singh, Sandeep Kandola, Muhammed Shihas, Akash Choudhary.

Dabang Delhi

Naveen Kumar, Sandeep Narwal, Neeraj Narwal, Manjeet Chillar, Jeeva Kumar, Krishan Dhull, Vijay.

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Manjeet Chhillar, Akash Choudhary, Krishan, C Arun, Ankit Beniwal, T Adarsh, Naveen Kumar.

Captain: Naveen Kumar | Vice-Captain: Ankit Beniwal.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Manjeet Chhillar, Surjeet Singh, Akash Choudhary, Muhammed Shihas, Vijay, Sandeep Narwal, Gallu Raju.

Captain: Manjeet Chhillar | Vice-Captain: Vijay.

Edited by Bhargav