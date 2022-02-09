TEL vs GUJ Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7s for Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 105

The 105th match of Pro Kabaddi League 2022 will feature a battle between two-time finalists Gujarat Giants and the inconsistent Telugu Titans. Both franchises have disappointed their fans with their performances in PKL 8 so far.

While the Titans have won only one of their 17 matches in Pro Kabaddi 2022, the Giants have managed six victories in an identical number of games. The Giants still have a chance of qualifying for the playoffs, which is why the match against the Titans is very important for them.

Meanwhile, the Titans have a negligible chance of making it to the next round. They will play for pride and will try to spoil Gujarat's party.

The Giants have played decently in their previous five matches, registering three wins while suffering two losses. They are coming into this clash on the back of a five-point defeat against the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Meanwhile, the Titans have been winless in their previous five outings.

In the first meeting between the Giants and the Titans this season, the Gujarat-based franchise emerged victorious by a 40-22 margin. All-rounder Rakesh HS was the architect of Gujarat's win, scoring 16 points in the game.

Mahendra Ganesh Rajput supported Rakesh with six points, while defender Parvesh Bhainswal registered a High 5.

Rajnish was the top-scorer for the Titans with 12 points in the game.

Match Details

Match: Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants, Match 105, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: 9th February 2022, Tuesday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7

Telugu Titans

Rajnish, Surinder Singh, C. Arun, Adarsh T, Ankit Beniwal, Akash Choudhary, Sandeep Kandola.

Gujarat Giants

Ajay Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rakesh Narwal, Pardeep Kumar, Hadi Oshtorak, Girish Ernak.

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ankit Beniwal, C Arun, Akash Choudhary, Sunil Kumar, Ankit Beniwal, Ajay Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Rajnish.

Captain: Ankit Beniwal | Vice-Captain: Sunil Kumar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Girish Ernak, Surinder Singh, Pardeep Kumar, Adarsh T, Ajay Kumar, Rajnish, Parvesh Bhainswal.

Captain: Rajnish | Vice-Captain: Ajay Kumar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee