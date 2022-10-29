TEL vs GUJ Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 46

Telugu Titans will take on the Gujarat Giants tonight in Match 46 of Pro Kabaddi 2022. Both teams are in the bottom half of the points table right now.

While the Gujarat Giants are ninth in the standings with 19 points from seven matches, the Telugu Titans are 12th, having earned only seven points from their first seven games.

Looking at the way the two teams have performed in PKL 2022 thus far, the Gujarat Giants will start as the favorites to win. However, they should not take the Telugu Titans lightly because they have a bunch of star players in their squad.

Ahead of the clash between the Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans, here are some Dream11 tips for Match 46 of Pro Kabaddi 2022.

TEL vs GUJ Match Details

The two teams will take on each other in the second match of the Triple Panga at 8:30 pm IST. Live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TEL vs GUJ, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 46

Date and Time: October 29, 2022, 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

TEL vs GUJ Recent Form Guide

Telugu Titans Form Guide: W L L L L

Gujarat Giants Form Guide: W L W W L

TEL vs GUJ Probable Playing 7

Telugu Titans Injury News/Team Update

Abhishek Singh was dealing with an ankle injury during the Bengaluru leg. It is unclear if he is fit to play tonight.

Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7

Siddharth Desai, Nitin, Mohit, Adarsh T, Monu Goyat, Vijay Kumar, and Vishal Bhardwaj.

Gujarat Giants Injury News/ Team Update

All the Gujarat Giants players are fit and available.

Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7

Rakesh, Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Sandeep Kandola, Parteek Dahiya, Manuj, and Chandran Ranjit.

TEL vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 46

Raider - Rakesh

Rakesh is currently ranked second in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 raiders' leaderboard. He has earned 90 points in seven matches thus far.

Defender - Sourav Gulia

Young defender Sourav Gulia has impressed the fans with his tackling skills. Gulia stands 10th in the list of defenders with the most successful tackles, having executed 18 of them in seven games.

All-rounder - Arkam Shaikh

All-rounder Arkam Shaikh has supported Sourav Gulia to perfection in Gujarat's defense. He has executed 13 successful tackles in seven matches.

TEL vs GUJ Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Rakesh

Siddharth Desai

5 Must-Picks for TEL vs GUJ, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 46

Player Name Rakesh Sourav Gulia Arkam Shaikh Siddharth Desai Monu Goyat

TEL vs GUJ Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Telugu Titans did not play with any of their experienced defenders in the last match. However, if they pick Ravinder Pahal, Surjeet Singh, and/or Parvesh Bhainswal in the playing seven, it would be advisable to pick them in the team.

TEL vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Defenders: Vishal Bhardwaj and Sourav Gulia.

All-Rounders: Monu Goyat and Arkam Shaikh.

Raiders: Chandran Ranjit, Siddharth Desai, and Rakesh Sangroya.

Captain: Rakesh Sangroya | Vice-Captain: Siddharth Desai

TEL vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Vishal Bhardwaj, Sandeep Kandola, and Vijay Kumar

All-Rounders: Arkam Shaikh and Adarsh T

Raiders: Siddharth Desai and Rakesh Sangroya

Captain: Rakesh Sangroya | Vice-Captain: Adarsh T

