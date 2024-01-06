TEL vs GUJ Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 59

The Telugu Titans go up against the Gujarat Giants in the 59th match of Pro Kabaddi 2023 on Saturday, January 6, at The Dome by NSCI in Mumbai.

The Titans' shambolic run in the league has put them at the bottom of the points table, with seven defeats in eight matches and a miserable score difference of -111.

While their initial defeats had respectable margins, they come into this match on the back of 34-52 and 18-54 defeats at the hands of U Mumba and Puneri Paltan, respectively. Nothing seems to be working for Pawan Sehrawat's side, with the captain's own form nowhere near his best.

The Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, sit in the second place on the points table, with six wins in 10 games. However, they come into this one on the back of a 35-28 defeat to Dabang Delhi KC. A poor outing from the supporting raiders and their cover combination left Parteek Dahiya, Sombir, and Fazel battling to keep the Giants in the game.

The Giants held the lead for a large portion of the match, but the defense was unable to stop Ashu Malik and Manjeet when they raided in tandem, eventually taking only a point from the game. They'll look to get back to winning ways against the Titans.

TEL vs GUJ Match Details

Match: TEL vs GUJ, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 59

Date and Time: January 6, 2023; 9:00 pm IST

Venue: DOME by NSCI, Mumbai.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

TEL vs GUJ Probable Playing 7s

Telugu Titans

Pawan Sehrawat (C), Rajnish/Prafull Zaware, Robin Chaudhary, Parvesh Bhainswal/Ajit Pawar, Sandeep Dhull, Hamid Nader, and Shankar Gadai.

Gujarat Giants

Fazel Atrachali (C), Ravi Kumar, Parteek Dahiya, Sombir, Rohit Gulia, Rakesh Sangroya, and Balaji D.

TEL vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 59

Raider - Parteek Dahiya

Based on his current form, Parteek Dahiya is easily the best raiding option, although picking one of Pawan Sehrawat and Rakesh Sangroya along with him is certainly a must.

Defender - Fazel Atrachali

We've seen defenders from both the Puneri Paltan and U Mumba haul big when they play against the Telugu Titans because of the inexperience and relative strength of their defenders compared to the Titans' raiders. A player of Fazel's caliber should have a field day against the Titans' raiding unit, especially if Pawan continues to have off days.

All-Rounder - Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar is one of the few likely players classified as all-rounders to feature in this match. The Titans' defender has been one of their better players this season, considering how they've performed. With 18 tackle points in eight matches, the cover defender has done well, and should be a decent filler pick.

TEL vs GUJ Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Fazel Atrachali

Parteek Dahiya

Sombir/Pawan Sehrawat

Five Must-Picks for TEL vs GUJ, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 59

Pawan Sehrawat, Sombir, Fazel Atrachali, Parteek Dahiya, and Sandeep Dhull.

TEL vs GUJ Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

In their current form, the Titans don't look anywhere close to winning and you'd do well to back the Giants in your Dream11 selections by picking four or even five players from their teams. On paper, captaining Parteek Dahiya or any of the Gujarat corner defenders could lead to huge hauls in this match.

However, there are some good value picks in the Titans' camp as well, with Rajnish and Sandeep Dhull a couple of examples.

TEL vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Sandeep Dhull, Sombir, and Fazel Atrachali.

All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia.

Raiders: Pawan Sehrawat, Rakesh Sangroya, and Parteek Dahiya.

Captain: Fazel Atrachali. I Vice-Captain: Fazel Atrachali.

TEL vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Sandeep Dhull, Ravi Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, and Sombir.

All-Rounders: Ajit Pawar.

Raiders: Pawan Sehrawat and Parteek Dahiya.

Captain: Parteek Dahiya. I Vice-Captain: Sombir.