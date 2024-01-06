TEL vs GUJ prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – January 6, 2024

Telugu Titans (TEL) and Gujarat Giants (GUJ) will lock horns in the 59th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at DOME by NSCI, Mumbai, on Saturday at 9 pm IST.

Telugu Titans are having a horrible run in the PKL10 having lost eight of their nine games. They enter this contest on the back of a humiliating 18-54 loss against Puneri Paltan. Sandeep Dhull was their star defender with a High 5.

On the other hand, despite a 28-35 loss in the previous game against Dabang Delhi, Gujarat Giants continue to hold the third position with six wins and four losses. Parteek Dahiya, who has been their strike raider in the last three games, secured nine raid points while Sombir and Fazel Atrachali executed three successful tackles.

On that note, here are the three players you can opt for as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming TEL vs GUJ match.

#3 Pawan Sehrawat (TEL) - 15.0 Cr

Pawan Sehrawat of Telugu Titans (Credits: PKL)

Pawan Sehrawat stands at the pole position of the PKL10 most Super 10 leaderboard with six Super 10s to his name. Although he underperformed in the last game, he has bagged 78 raid points from 61 successful raids at an average of 9.75.

With a 49% raid strike rate, Pawan will seek redemption in the upcoming TEL vs GUJ Dream11 match and prove to be lethal.

#2 Parteek Dahiya (GUJ) - 11.0 Cr

Parteek Dahiya’s successful raid against Dabang Delhi (Credits: PKL)

After a disappointing start in the first five games, Parteek Dahiya is now looking in good shape. He has claimed 38 raid points in the last three games, including a season-best 22 touchpoints against Bengal Warriors. He has also showcased his defensive skills while executing five successful tackles in the last five games.

Given his versatility on the mat, Parteek has emerged as one of the top choices for the role of captain/vice-captain in your TEL vs GUJ teams.

#1 Fazel Atrachali (GUJ) - 15.0 Cr

In frame Fazel Atrachali (left) and Manjeet (right) (Credits: PKL)

Fazel Atrachali has been the most decorated defender for Gujarat Giants. He has executed 26 successful tackles in 10 games, including two Super tackles. He boasts a 46% tackle success rate along with one High 5.

With 28 tackle points to his name, Fazel stands as the ideal choice for the captain/vice-captain position in your TEL vs GUJ teams.

