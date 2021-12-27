TEL vs HAR Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2021, Match 18

The Telugu Titans will lock horns with the Haryana Steelers in Match 18 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on December 28. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru will host this contest.

The Titans are placed 11th in the points table with just four points from a couple of games this season. The Steelers, on the other hand, are reeling at the bottom of the points table, having lost both of their Pro Kabaddi 2021 fixtures.

Both sides come into this fixture on the back of a loss in their previous encounters against their respective opponents.

The Hyderabad-based club drew their first Pro Kabaddi 2021 game against Tamil Thalaivas in the final raid. Puneri Paltan won the second match against the Telugu Titans in the dying moments of the match.

The Titans will be eager to make amends and bounce back strongly in the remainder of the season.

The Haryana Steelers, meanwhile, lost their first game against three-time champions Patna Pirates and then suffered a defeat against inaugural PKL season winners Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Match Details

Match: Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers, Match 18th, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: December 28th, 2021, Tuesday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7

Telugu Titans

Siddharth Desai, Surinder Singh, C Arun, Ankit Beniwal, Rohit Kumar, Ruturaj Koravi, Sandeep Kandola

Haryana Steelers

Vikash Kandola, Shrikant Tewthia, Jaideep, Meetu, Rohit Gulia, Mohit, Surender Nada

Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jaideep Kuldeep, Sandeep Kandola, C Arun, Rohit Gulia, Ankit Beniwal, Siddharth Deasi, Meetu Mehender.

Captain: Siddharth Deasi; Vice-Captain: Jaideep Kuldeep

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Surender Nada, Ruturaj Koravi, Surinder Singh, Sandeep Kandola, Shrikant Tewthia, Rohit, Vikash Khandola.

Captain: Vikash Khandola; Vice-Captain: Surender Nada

