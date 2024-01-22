TEL vs HAR Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 85

The Telugu Titans (TEL) take on the Haryana Steelers (HAR) in Match 85 of Pro Kabaddi 2023 on Monday, January 22, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

The Titans were ecstatic after registering their first win in ages, convincingly beating the UP Yoddhas 49-32 on Saturday night, with all units firing in unison, and captain Pawan Sehrawat leading the way with a 16-point haul. They'll be keen to take on the Steelers, who're the only team apart from the Yoddhas that they've managed to beat this season.

The Steelers come into this match on the back of a 27-37 defeat to the Jaipur Pink Panthers, but sit pretty in fifth place on the points table. One of the best defensive units in the league, the Steelers will back themselves to come good against the bottom-of-the-table Titans. They, will, however, need to do a good job in the raiding department against a more resurgent Titans defense.

TEL vs HAR Match Details

Match: TEL vs HAR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 85

Date and Time: January 22, 2024; 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

TEL vs UP Probable Playing 7s

Telugu Titans

Pawan Sehrawat (C), Omkar Patil, Sanjeevi S, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sandeep Dhull, Mohit Rathee, and Omkar R.

Haryana Steelers

Jaideep Dahiya (C), Mohit Nandal, Siddharth Desai/Chandran Ranjit, Vinay, Shivam Patare, Rahul Sethpal, Naveen Kundu.

TEL vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 85

Raider - Pawan Sehrawat

Pawan Sehrawat is a considerably better raider than the three Haryana raiders individually, although he might not get enough support from his own supporting raiders. For those looking for a budget enabler, last match's star for the Titans, Omkar Patil, is someone worth considering.

Defender - Jaideep Dahiya

Haryana captain and left cover defender Jaideep Dahiya has had a stellar season, scoring 43 tackle points in 13 matches. An aggressive defender who doesn't hold back, he initiates plenty of tackles and has a higher chance of getting tackle points than most defenders who'll take part in this one.

All-Rounder - Mohit Nandal

The all-rounders' slot in some of the Titans' games has been a spot of bother for Dream11 players, but not in this one as Haryana's co-captain Mohit Nandal provides a reliable and consistent option for selection. With 36 tackle points in 13 matches, he has had a good season, and that good form is set to continue.

TEL vs HAR Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Pawan Sehrawat

Mohit Nandal

Jaideep Dahiya/Sandeep Dhull

Five Must-Picks for TEL vs HAR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 85

Pawan Sehrawat, Sandeep Dhull, Naveen Kundu, Mohit Nandal, and Jaideep Dahiya.

TEL vs HAR Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

The Titans, despite their win against the Yoddhas, enter this match as the underdogs, and it remains to be seen if Pawan and Omkar Patil can have a similar level of raiding success against the well-organized Haryana defense.

While Pawan could be a good captaincy option if the Titans do well, the unsuccessful raids and all-outs suffered really eat into his haul if the Titans get outplayed like they mostly have this season. Thus whether or not to captain him is a major decision.

It might be safer backing the defenders in this match, with the budget options of Naveen Kundu from the Steelers and Mohit Rathee from the Titans really catching the eye.

TEL vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Sandeep Dhull, Naveen Kundu, Mohit Rathee, and Jaideep Dahiya.

All-Rounders: Mohit Nandal.

Raiders: Shivam Patare and Pawan Sehrawat

Captain: Pawan Sehrawat. I Vice-Captain: Mohit Nandal.

TEL vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Naveen Kundu, Sandeep Dhull, Rahul Sethpal, and Jaideep Dahiya.

All-Rounders: Mohit Nandal.

Raiders: Pawan Sehrawat and Vinay.

Captain: Jaideep Dahiya. I Vice-Captain: Sandeep Dhull.