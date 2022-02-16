TEL vs JAI Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7s for Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 123

The Telugu Titans will lock horns with the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 123rd match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 on Wednesday, February 16. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host the contest.

The Titans are reeling at the bottom of the table with 27 points from 20 matches this season. They have registered only a single victory thus far in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League along with 15 losses and four draws.

Meanwhile, the Pink Panthers are placed seventh in the PKL standings with 57 points from 20 games. They have nine wins and as many losses in the eighth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, apart from a couple of draws.

The Telugu Titans lost their previous encounter against the Patna Pirates by eight points. The Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, won their previous PKL match against U Mumba by 16 points and will look to make it to the top four.

Match Details

Match: Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 123, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22

Date and Time: 16th February 2022, Wednesday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7

Telugu Titans

Ankit Beniwal, Rajnish, Akash Choudhary, Adarsh T, C Arun, Surender Singh, Muhammed Shihas

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Arjun Deshwal, Brijendra Chaudhary, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Shaul Kumar, Vishal, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Nitin Rawal

Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal, Deepak Singh, Ankit Beniwal, Brijendra Chaudhary, Arjun Deshwal, Rajnish.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal | Vice-Captain: Sandeep Kumar Dhull

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Akash Choudhary, Surinder Singh, Deepak Singh, T Adrash, Nitin Rawal, Arjun Deshwal.

Captain: Sandeep Kumar Dhull | Vice-Captain: Arjun Deshwal

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee