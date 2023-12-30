TEL vs MUM Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Telugu Titans vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 47

The Telugu Titans (TEL) will lock horns with U Mumba (MUM) in Match 47 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 on Saturday, December 30. The Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida will host this contest.

The Titans, under the leadership of Pawan Sherawat, have struggled this season with just one win and six losses from seven encounters. With just eight points to their name, they will hope to turn the tide going forward.

They enter this game on the back of a close 33-31 defeat against the Bengaluru Bulls. The Titans' only win came of the season was a 37-36 victory over the Haryana Steelers by 37-36 in their sixth match.

Meanwhile, U Mumba, led by Surinder Singh, have won four games and lost twice so far in this year's Pro Kabaddi League, racking up 21 points. They will come into this game on the back of a hat-trick of wins, the most recent of which was a 39-37 victory over the Bengal Warriors.

TEL vs MUM Match Details

Match: TEL vs MUM, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 47

Date and Time: December 30, 2023; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

TEL vs MUM Probable Playing 7s

Telugu Titans

Pawan Sehrawat (c), Ajit Pawar, Omkar R, Rajnish, Prafull Zaware, Mohit, Sandeep Dhull

U Mumba

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Surinder Singh (c), Mahender Singh, Guman Singh, Visvanth V, Rinku, Sombir

TEL vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 47

Raider - Pawan Sherawat

Pawan Sehrawat is the third-best raider in this Pro Kabaddi season with 60 successful raids. The 27-year-old has 76 raid points from 145 attempts with one super raid and six super 10s.

With 10.86 average raid points per match, the Hi-Flyer is worth keeping an eye on in this encounter. He has a 41% raid success rate with 71.72% not out percentage.

Defender - Rinku HC

Rinku HC is one of the defenders to keep your eye on. In six games, he has accumulated 15 tackle points from 35 attempts. He has two super tackles and one high 5 in this campaign and is expected to do well against a struggling Titans team.

All-Rounder - Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh has been U Mumba's best raider so far in this tournament He has accumulated 54 raid points from 94 attempts with one super raid and three Super 10s.

The Iranian all-rounder is known for his sharp-minded and agile moves. Though he has struggled to create an impact with his defense in this Pro Kabaddi season, he could be a decent multiplier choice in your best seven.

TEL vs MUM Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

Pawan Sherawat

Rinku HC

Five Must-Picks for TEL vs MUM, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 47

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Pawan Sherawat, Rinku HC, Surinder Singh, Ajit Pawar

TEL vs MUM Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

The Telugu Titans have had a disastrous season so far with their attacking and defensive gameplay failing to impress. However, their raiding department has been led well by Pawan Sherawat, who can be a risky yet potentially rewarding captain or vice-captain in your mega leagues.

TEL vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Surinder Singh, Rinku HC, Mohit Rathee

All-Rounders: Ajit Pawar, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

Raiders: Pawan Sherawat, Guman Singh

Captain: Pawan Sherawat I Vice-Captain: Rinku HC

TEL vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Surinder Singh, Sandeep Dhull, Mohit Rathee

All-Rounders: Ajit Pawar, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

Raiders: Pawan Sherawat, Guman Singh

Captain: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh I Vice-Captain: Pawan Sherawat