TEL vs TAM Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi 2021, Match 2

The Telugu Titans will take on Tamil Thalaivas in Match 2 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021. Both sides will lock horns at the Sheraton Grand in Whitefield, Bengaluru.

The Telugu Titans finished 11th last season, winning just six of their 22 games. The Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, found themselves at the bottom of the points table in PKL 7, winning just four games all season.

Siddharth Desai will once again lead the Telugu Titans' raiding attack, while K Prapanjan will be Tamil Thalaivas' key raider during the Pro Kabaddi League 2021.

Both sides will look to put the previous season behind them and kickstart the eighth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League with a win. However, considering both teams' recent performances, the Telugu Titans will enter this fixture as clear favorites.

The brand new season of the Pro Kabaddi League is slated to commence on December 22.

Match Details

Match: Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 2, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: December 22, 2021, at 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Predicted Playing 7

Telugu Titans

Siddharth Desai, Rohit Kumar, Rajnish, Amit Chauhan, C Arun, Surinder Singh, Ruturaj Koravi

Tamil Thalaivas

K Prapanjan, Athul MS, Manjeet, Sagar B Krishna, Santhapanaselvam, Surjeet Singh, M Abhishek, Sagar

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Surjeet Singh, Akash Choudhary, Santhapanaselvam, Sandeep Kandola, Siddharth Desai, Rohit Kumar, K Prapanjan.

Captain: Siddharth Desai, Vice-Captain: K Prapanjan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Surjeet Singh, M Abhishek, Sagar B Krishna, Sandeep Kandola, Siddharth Desai, Rohit Kumar, K Prapanjan.

Captain: Rohit Kumar, Vice-Captain: Surjeet Singh

The match between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas will be televised on the Star Sports Network. Fans can catch the live action on Disney+ Hotstar too.

Edited by Prem Deshpande