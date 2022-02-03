TEL vs TAM Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 91

The Telugu Titans will lock horns with Tamil Thaliavas in Match 91 of Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Thursday, February 3. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

The Titans are reeling at the bottom of the table with 22 points from 14 matches. They have only one victory so far this season, while three matches have ended in draws. Moreover, the club have lost 10 of their group stage matches in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas find themselves in 10th place with 39 points from 14 games. They have registered four wins and losses each, while their remaining six games ended in draws. A win against the Titans would see them break into the top half of the table.

The Titans drew their previous PKL match against the Haryana Steelers, with the two sides having scored 39 points each.

Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, won their previous encounter against the Bengaluru Bulls by 18 points. They will look to add another victory to their name as we reach the business end of the competition.

Match Details

Match: Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 91, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: 3rd February 2022, Thursday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7

Telugu Titans

Ankit Beniwal, Rohit Kumar, Aadarsh T, Surinder Singh, C Arun, Akash Choudhary, Sandeep Kandola

Tamil Thalaivas

Manjeet, Surjeet Singh, Mohit, M Abhishek, Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar, Sahil Gulia

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sagar, Sandeep Kandola, Akash Choudhary, M Abhishek, Ankit Beniwal, Manjeet, Ajinkya Pawar.

Captain: Sagar | Vice-Captain: Manjeet

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sagar, Sahil Singh, Surinder Singh, T Adarsh, Mohit, Manjeet, Ajinkya Pawar.

Captain: Ajinkya Pawar | Vice-Captain: T Adarsh

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee