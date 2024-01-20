TEL vs UP Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – January 20, 2024

The 81st match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 will see Telugu Titans lock horns with UP Yoddhas at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday at 9 pm IST.

Telugu Titans are on a seven-match losing streak after their previous defeat against Bengaluru Bulls (26-42). With just 10 points in 13 games, they are languishing at the bottom of the PKL10 points table.

Meanwhile, UP Yoddhas are ranked above the Titans with three wins in 14 games. Patna Pirates beat them with a 31-34 margin on Friday and handed their sixth consecutive defeat.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming TEL vs UP Dream11 match.

#3 Pardeep Narwal (UP) - 15.0 credits

Pardeep Narwal in action (Credits: PKL)

Pardeep Narwal is having a mixed campaign this season, having underperformed in the previous game with just four points. He has secured 110 points from 90 successful raids with a 39% success rate in 14 matches. He also has five Super 10s to his name.

Pardeep had claimed eight raid points against Telugu Titans in the reverse fixture. However, he will aim for a resurgence in the upcoming TEL vs UP Dream11 match.

#2 Sumit Sangwan (UP) - 15.5 credits

Sumit Sangwan (right) with an ankle-hold of Manjeet (Credits: PKL)

Sumit Sangwan shares the third position in the most tackle points PKL10 leaderboard with four other defenders. He has claimed 45 tackle points from 39 successful tackles, featuring six Super tackles and four High 5s.

Sumit executed four successful tackles in the reverse fixture against the Titans and will now seek to grab his fifth High 5 today.

#1 Pawan Sehrawat (TEL) - 15.0 credits

Pawan Sehrawat in action against Bengaluru Bulls (Credits: PKL)

Pawan Sehrawat is another raiding sensation for the captain/vice-captain of your TEL vs UP Dream11 teams. He has been the most decorated raider of the Titans with 114 raid points and eight Super 10s to his name. He has maintained a 9.5 average in 12 matches so far.

Pawan secured a Super 10 against UP Yoddhas during the Bengaluru leg, and will eye for his ninth Super 10 today at their home mat.

