TEL vs UP Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 74

Telugu Titans and UP Yoddha face off in the 74th game of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Saturday (November 12) at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

It was another defeat for the Titans whose campaign keeps floundering. While Siddharth Desai's return to form is a positive, they haven't delivered as a unit. Against Dabang Delhi, they had brilliant individual performances from Siddharth Desai and Vishal Bhardwaj (eight tackle points), but that wasn't enough to prevent a 40-33 defeat.

Meanwhile, the Yoddhas beatHaryana Steelers 40-34 in their last outing, with an even spread of points across the team. Their defence fired, with Sumit, Ashu Singh, and Nitesh Kumar aggregating ten tackle points between them. Surender Gill and Pardeep Narwal did enough to ensure that the team had a successful day in raiding.

TEL vs UP Match Details

The Titans and the Yoddhas will lock horns in the second game of a tripleheader at 08:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 74

Date and Time: November 12, 2022; 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

TEL vs UP Recent Form Guide

Telugu Titans Form Guide: L-L-L-L-L

UP Yoddhas Form Guide: W-D-D-L-W

TEL vs UP Probable Playing 7s

Telugu Titans Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns for Titans

Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7

Ankit, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Parvesh Bhainswal, Surjeet Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj, Siddharth Desai, and Abhishek Singh

UP Yoddhas Injury News/Team Update

No major injury issues for the Yoddhas

UP Yoddhas Probable Playing 7

Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal, Shubham Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, and Rohit Tomar

TEL vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 74

Raider - Surender Gill

Gill has consistently been the Yoddhas' top raider this season despite Pardeep Narwal's return to form. It shouldn't be a surprise if he ends this game with another Super 10.

Defender - Vishal Bhardwaj

After a whopping eight tackle points in their last game, Vishal Bhardwaj will be full of confidence. He will want to inspire his team to a much-needed win.

All-Rounder - Ashu Singh

Singh has been one of the defenders of the season in right cover position. He will look to pick up a High 5 and move up the defenders' standings.

TEL vs UP Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Surender Gill

Siddharth Desai

Five Must-Picks for TEL vs UP, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 74

Player Name Surender Gill Siddharth Desai Vishal Bhardwaj Pardeep Narwal Ashu Singh

Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

It's advantage UP Yoddhas in this game. Barring Siddharth Desai and perhaps Vishal Bhardwaj, none of the Titans players can be called must-haves. Back the Yoddhas in this game.

TEL vs UP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Sumit, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankit

All-Rounders: Ashu Singh

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Siddharth Desai, Surender Gill

Captain: Surender Gill. | Vice-Captain: Siddharth Desai

TEL vs UP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-To-Head League

Defenders: Parvesh Bhainswal, Nitesh Kumar, Vishal Bhardwaj

All-Rounders: Ashu Singh, Rohit Tomar

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill

Captain: Pardeep Narwal | Vice-Captain: Ashu Singh

