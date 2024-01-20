TEL vs UP Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 81

The Telugu Titans (TEL) and the UP Yoddhas (UP) face off in a bottom-of-the-table clash on Saturday, January 20, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Both teams are on a dismal run, with five defeats in their last five matches, with the latest one coming yesterday (January 19). The Titans threw away a first-half lead and got all-out thrice in the second half to lose 26-42 to the Bengaluru Bulls.

The UP Yoddhas were behind the game for most of the night against the Patna Pirates, but a late comeback saw them reduce the margin of defeat to three points. However, in the absence of Surender Gill, the Yoddhas are also languishing in 11th place.

TEL vs UP Match Details

Match: TEL vs UP, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 81

Date and Time: January 20, 2024; 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

TEL vs UP Probable Playing 7s

Telugu Titans

Pawan Sehrawat (C), Prafull Zaware/Omkar Patil, Robin Choudhary, Parvesh Bhainswal/Ajit Pawar, Sandeep Dhull, Mohit Rathee, and Omkar R.

UP Yoddhas

Pardeep Narwal (C), Vijay Malik/Gagana Gowda, Shivam Chaudhary, Hitesh, Sumit, Ashu Singh, and Gurdeep.

TEL vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 81

Raider - Pardeep Narwal

The caveats of picking Pardeep Narwal were revealed in the 31-34 defeat to the Pirates as his form keeps fluctuating. However, against an inconsistent and impulsive Titans' defense, Pardeep is a far better option than Pawan Sehrawat on paper, and there's a good chance he scores a Super 10 here.

Defender - Mohit Rathee

Mohit Rathee in the Titans' right corner had a good evening against the Bulls, scoring four tackle points on the night. He should face two left raiders in Pardeep Narwal and Shivam Chaudhari, and while he could make a fair bit of unsuccessful tackles, he could also get plenty of tackle points.

All-Rounder - Gurdeep

None of the all-rounders are guaranteed to start, but UP Yoddhas' Gurdeep is the most-owned heading into the match, and he has a great chance of picking up tackle points coming off the bench.

TEL vs UP Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Sumit

Pardeep Narwal

Mohit Rathee/Pawan Sehrawat

Five Must-Picks for TEL vs UP, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 81

Pawan Sehrawat, Sandeep Dhull, Mohit Rathee, Pardeep Narwal, and Sumit.

TEL vs UP Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Based on how the Telugu Titans lost their first-half lead and capitulated in the second half against the Bulls, it's tough to see them improving when facing the 11th-placed UP Yoddhas. The out-of-form Pardeep Narwal should get back to form if the Titans' defense makes errors like they did in the second half.

Pawan Sehrawat's unsuccessful raids have seriously dented his fantasy appeal, and on top of that, he's spending a lot of time on the bench. Mohit Rathee in the Titans' right corner could have a good game against the two left raiders expected to start for UP.

Sumit is the safest captaincy option, and you can take some risks by giving the armband to a Titans' defender, who did show positive signs in the first half against the Bulls.

TEL vs UP Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Sandeep Dhull, Ashu Singh, Mohit Rathee, and Sumit.

All-Rounders: Gurdeep.

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal and Pawan Sehrawat

Captain: Sumit. I Vice-Captain: Pardeep Narwal.

TEL vs UP Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Mohit Rathee, Sandeep Dhull, Sumit, and Hitesh.

All-Rounders: Gurdeep.

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, and Shivam Chaudhari.

Captain: Pardeep Narwal. I Vice-Captain: Mohit Rathee.