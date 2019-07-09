Telugu Titans: PKL 2019: Complete time-table with venue details and match timings

Telugu Titans will look to improve upon their last season's performance

The seventh season of the immensely popular Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is all set to commence from the 20th of July. Twelve teams will fight across 157 matches, 152 league stage and 5 playoffs, to get their hands on the highly esteemed PKL trophy.

The teams that have won the trophy in the past include - Jaipur Pink Panthers (Season 1), U Mumba (Season 2), Patna Pirates (Seasons 3, 4 & 5), and the Bengaluru Bulls (Season 6).

The Telugu Titans have been the perennial dark-horses of the competition - too much potential, but never able to put it into effect to go the entire way. While the likes of Rahul Chaudhari, Abozar Mighani and Vishal Bhardwaj have performed well individually, it is as a team that the Titans have been found lacking.

The Titans, with a major overhaul in team management and squad ahead of this season and an injection of young, raw energy in their raiding department, stand a good chance of winning their maiden trophy this season around.

The Titans are a little inexperienced in their raiding department, hence the management has their work cut out to make sure that the first preference raiders, especially Siddharth Desai are fully fit for the competition.

Their defence, on the other hand, is settled and well-built with replacements for almost all key positions. With Gholamreza Mazandarani at the helm, the Titans would most likely take a balanced approach to every game - a larger focus on defensive points with raiding playing the second fiddle.

Each team will play a total of 22 matches in the league stage, two matches against each team in the competition.

The Titans open their campaign with the inaugural match of Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 on the 20th July, Saturday, at 7:30 PM IST against U Mumba at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Telugu Titans' PKL 2019 Schedule