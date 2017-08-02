Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Match prediction: Who will win today's Pro Kabaddi 2017 match?

Can the Warriors bag a win in their first match of the season?

by Vidhi Shah Preview 02 Aug 2017, 08:51 IST

The tenth match of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 will yet again see the home team, Telugu Titans in action and they will take the battle across to the heavy weights from the East, Bengal Warriors at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

After starting off the season on a high note, with a win against the debutants Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans have seen a downward slide in their form, recording three back-to-back losses.

The last of which came yesterday against the UP Yoddhas who proved to be far reaching by a margin for the Titans in terms of competency.

The team just recorded four tackle points, two each coming from Rakesh Kumar and Vishal Bhardwaj and need to pull up their socks in this respect. The experienced campaigner Rakesh, in fact, needs to take charge of things on the defensive side, and ensure that the troops are able to put up a formidable show for the Bengal raiders in the likes of Jang Kun Lee, Maninder Singh and Deepak Narwal can be rampant, to say the least. In this respect, Rohit Rana also has been a bit off-colour and needs to come into his own, if the Titans are to put up a mighty show.

In terms of raiding, there is some relief for the team with Rahul Chaudhari coming back into form with 7 points in the last match but Nilesh Salunkhe should be accommodated in the starting seven rather coming in as a substitute in order to assist the attack from the beginning.

As for the Bengal Warriors, the side looks like a strong defensive unit with the captain Surjeet Singh leading the way in the presence of Ran Singh and Shrikanth Tewthia. For the attack, it will be spearheaded by the Korean Jang Kun Lee who was retained by the franchise prior to the auctions. He will be supported by Maninder Singh, who is making his comeback post the first season where he was a key cog in the machine when Jaipur won the title.

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors match prediction

The homes side will be eager to prove a point post three losses and give their loyal fans some reason to cheer for. If the defence comes to the party, there is no doubt that the squad will be well-balanced to go the distance. However, given the strength of the Bengal team on paper, it will not be an easy encounter, and if their raiders flourish while the defence is able to keep the likes of Rahul and Nilesh at bay, there is no inch of doubt that Bengal will have the upper hand in this match.

