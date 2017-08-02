Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today's match probable playing 7 for Titans vs Warriors

Can the Titans thwart the Warriors to get a second win in their home leg?

by Vidhi Shah Preview 02 Aug 2017, 09:37 IST

Match No.10 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 will feature the Telugu Titans lock horns against the Bengal Warriors in an exciting battle at the former's home ground, Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Post a win in the first match of the season, the Telugu Titans have slumped to defeat in their last three matches and will take to the mat today, with a renewed vigour to get their second win under the belt.

The Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, have a completely revamped squad for the fifth season being led by the defender, Surjeet Singh who will look to lead his side to a win in their first match of Season 5, to start the proceedings off on a high note.

Telugu Titans predicted line-up

Rahul Chaudhari (c) [Raider]

If things are to go their way, Rahul has to lead the way with his exploits while raiding, more hand touches and bonus points, to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Nilesh Salunke [Raider]

He has come to the fore with his raiding when Rahul Chaudhari has not had successful outings, hence the young gun once again will be a utility player for the Titans.

Vikas Tanwar [Raider]

The third-choice raider, Vikas has given glimpses of his ability in the past and will look to build up on the same in the coming matches.

Rakesh Kumar [All-rounder]

The experienced campaigner needs to establish a strong presence in the defence which has been the weak link on the Titans.

Rohit Rana [Right cover defender]

Rohit has been off sheen if nothing else in the new season, and need to come into his own by inflicting the holds and blocks he is famed for on the mat.

Vishal Bharadwaj [All-rounder]

With two consecutive High-5's in the first two matches, Vishal saw a slide in form in the recent games and will be eager to go back to winning ways.

Amit Singh Chhillar [Left corner defender]

Amit should be given a chance to showcase his mettle having had a considerable amount of experience in the league, given his 59 tackle points of 35 matches.

Bengal Warriors predicted line-up

Surjeet (C) [Right cover defender]

The captain is coming off World Cup glory and will look to replicate his form, executing strong blocks and holds, to restrict the Titans' raiders in their tracks.

Ran Singh [All-rounder]

He will have an increased role to play in the defence and his experience with respects to the timing of a tackle will be the key thing to watch out for on the mat.

Jang Kun Lee [Raider]

The Korean's ability to score points in heaps on a raid will work to the benefit of the team since he will spearhead the attack.

Maninder Singh [Raider]

The tall raider is making a comeback post a stellar outing in the first season where he amassed 130 raid points and will look to continue in the same fashion.

Deepak Narwal [Raider]

Assisting the two main raiders, Deepak Narwal will look to put behind his underwhelming performance in the previous season and take to the mat with renewed energy.

Rahul Kumar [Defender]

Not a front line defender, Rahul will have to prove his worth amongst the experienced campaigners in the capacity of a defender and thus put up a formidable show.

Bhupender Singh [All-rounder]

Again akin to Ran Singh, he will be used more as a defender for the side, possibly in the cover position, to lend more depth to the side.

