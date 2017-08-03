Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today's match probable playing 7 for Titans vs Pirates

Can the Titans end their home leg on a high note?

by Vidhi Shah Preview 03 Aug 2017, 09:45 IST

The Telugu Titans lost their first encounter against the Patna Pirates 29-35.

Match No. 11 in the Pro Kabaddi League will feature the last home game of the Telugu Titans as they take the battle across to the defending champions Patna Pirates. Earlier in this leg, the two teams had locked horns, wherein the Titans suffered a 29-35 defeat.

The Rahul Chaudhari led side then, will be looking for some sort of redemption and also end their home leg on a high note post dismal outings in the last four matches. The Pirates, on the other hand, will be hoping to stage yet another attacking show led by their talismanic skipper Pardeep Narwal.

Telugu Titans predicted line-up

Rahul Chaudhari (c) [Raider]

He has not been quite up to the mark post the inaugural match and needs to showcase his prowess in a convincing manner, leading by example.

Nilesh Salunke [Raider]

Salunkhe has been ably supportive of Rahul with raiding duties but needs to pick up more points as a mark of consistency.

Vikas Tanwar [Raider]

He has been in stellar form, especially in the last match wherein he amassed 9 points, the ability to sneak raid points in heaps helps the team.

Vishal Bharadwaj [All-rounder]

The defensive all-rounder was initially formidable in a couple of matches and needs to replicate the same sort of performance.

Amit Singh Chhillar [Left corner defender]

With the defense not suffice for the Titans, Amit Chhillar should be given a chance to showcase his mettle.

Vinod Kumar [Left cover defender]

Vinod Kumar needs to prove his worth as a defender for the Titans by executing successful tackles which is the key requirement for the side.

Rakesh Kumar [All-rounder]

Rakesh also has to buckle up and marshal the troops in the defense to put up a winning show on the back of his own efforts as well.

Patna Pirates predicted line-up

Pardeep Narwal (c) [Raider]

The side relies on his exploits to primarily take them across the finish line and this was evident when he picked up 15 points in the first match.

Monu Goyat [Raider]

Playing second fiddle to Pardeep, Monu is also a capable raider and amassed 8 points in the last match.

Vishnu Uthaman [Raider]

The young gun needs to establish his presence amongst the former two front line raiders and will have to shine on do-or-die raids.

Vishal Mane [Right Cover Defender]

Body blocks and holds are synonymous with Vishal Mane and he will be looking to enforce more of those against the Titans.

Sachin Shingade [Left Cover Defender]

Partnering Vishal Mane in the defense, Sachin Shingade will primarily be responsible for keeping Nilesh and Rahul at bay.

Manish [Defender]

Manish still needs to firmly cement his place in the side as a defender having picked up two tackle points in the first match.

Jawahar Dagar [All-rounder]

The all-rounder will look to shine on raids as well play a supporting role in the defense of the side.

Live commentary: Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates, August 3, 2017