Telugu Titans vs U.P Yoddha: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today's match probable playing 7 for Titans vs UP

The predicted lineups for both the teams set to feature in the Titans vs Yoddha clash.

The U.P Yoddha management at the jersey launch along with Nitin Tomar and Rishank Devadiga

At the back of two consecutive losses, the Titans will look to resurrect their faltering Pro Kabaddi campaign as they lock horns with U.P Yoddha, one of the four newest entrants in the league for match no. 8 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

In the last couple of matches, Rahul Chaudhari has looked off colour and the Titans will hope their skipper roars back to form while Nilesh Salunke will need to continue his good form. In the previous game against the Bulls, the Titans looked all at sea with none of the defenders able to stop the rampaging Bulls except Rakesh Kumar.

Against a strong Yoddhas side led by PKL season five's costliest player Nitin Tomar, the Titans defense will have to counter the raiding prowess of Rishank Devadiga and Mahesh Goud while Rahul Chaudhari and co. will not have it easy against defenders Jeeva Kumar and all-rounder Rajesh Narwal.

Telugu Titans predicted line-up

Rahul Chaudhari (c) [Raider]

The Titans skipper has not been in the best of form in the last few games against Patna and Bengaluru but one can expect the 5-star raider to get back to business as soon as possible.

Nilesh Salunke [Raider]

Nilesh has played perfect foil for Rahul Chaudhari and has even taken up the raiding duties on himself in Rahul's absence, making him a utility player for the Titans.

Vikas Tanwar [Raider]

In the three games Vikas has played, the raider has amassed nine points and has done well to play under the shadows of Rahul and Nilesh and will in all certainty retain his place in the eleven.

Rakesh Kumar [All-rounder]

The star all-rounder has not got a chance to unleash his potential but has been the glue in the team, often voicing out his opinion and organizing the defense.

Farhaan Milagardhan [Right-corner defender]

The Iranian stole the spotlight in his first game but ever since then he has faded away. However, his exuberance on the mat could see him retain his spot against UP.

Rohit Rana [Right cover defender]

Two points from three games do not paint a pretty picture but Rohit's PKL experience could see him getting another start this PKL.

Vishal Bharadwaj [All-rounder]

The left-corner has been phenomenal for the Titans and has already picked up two high-5s from three matches and will be a vital force against UP.

U.P Yoddha predicted lineup

Nitin Tomar (c) [Raider]

PKL 5's costliest player will need to take the onus upon himself and get UP off to a rollicking start and he will play the role of the main raider in the squad.

Rishank Devadiga [Raider]

The ex-U Mumba raider's game changing abilities will come to the fore as he will need to combine with skipper Tomar to lead the UP attack.

Rajesh Narwal [All-rounder]

The all-rounder will be playing for only his second franchise after Jaipur and will be one of the key men with his combination of raids and tackles for UP to get their campaign off to a positive start.

Jeeva Kumar [Right cover defender]

The ex-U Mumba defender will need to lead the defense unit in the absence of a star defender and his combination with the youngsters in the squad will decide which way the match goes.

Sagar. B .Krishna [All-rounder]

Sagar Krishna's defending skills will come to the fore against a strong raiding outfit and how he complements Rajesh Narwal and Jeeva Kumar will be interesting to watch.

Surender Singh [Raider]

One of the most highly spoken about talents in the Yoddha squad, Surender Singh's ability to produce raid points and tackle points will serve UP very well and he will occupy the left cover position.

B.S Santhosh [Left-corner defender]

One of the only corners in the squad, BS Santhosh will in all probability man the left corner while there might be two/three options for the right corner.

