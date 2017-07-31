Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha Match prediction: Who will win today's Pro Kabaddi 2017 match?

Who will emerge victorious in the match that features the Telugu Titans and the U.P Yoddha?

The Titans will have to put up a collective performance to upstage a strong U.P Yoddha outfit

Two losses from three games do not paint a pretty picture and the Titans will want to get back to winning ways as they will host U.P Yoddha, the newest entrants into the Pro Kabaddi League for the 8th consecutive home game at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

The Titans will look forward to a revived performance from skipper Rahul Chaudhari, who has looked slightly out of form in the previous two games against the Pirates and the Bulls.

One bright spark in the lineup has been the form of Nilesh Salunke, who has camouflaged the flaws of Rahul Chaudhari - although it has not yielded the right results for the Titans.

On the defence front, Vishal Bharadwaj saw a rare failure against the Bulls after two consecutive high-5s, and the left corner will hope to combine with Rakesh Kumar in the right-corner to produce some strong tackles and stop the UP raiders from running away with the game.

However, the UP Yoddha will be playing their first game of the season and there will be a lot of anticipation shrouded around the team formation and the chemistry between the players. While Nitin Tomar will lead the team, he will be ably supported by two stalwarts in Rishank Deavdiga and Rajesh Narwal, both of whom have been very successful for their previous franchises.

While the raiding department hosts a galaxy of stars, the defence department looks like the only slightly weak link in the setup with the defence duties set to fall on the shoulders of Jeeva Kumar, who will be assisted by a young brigade that has not had a look into the PKL as of this season.

Telugu Titans vs U.P Yoddha match prediction

Playing host to a team of superstars, the Telugu Titans will be itching to provide some entertainment to the home crowd with a win against the Yoddha. Although the Yoddha will be playing together for the first time, the team's balanced squad gives them a massive chance against the home team.

However, when it boils down to the battle between departments, the Titans defence appears slightly more balanced than the Yoddha, a factor that could see the Titans go on to win their second game of the season.