Top 5 former Pro Kabaddi players in IIPKL 2019

Yashashree Satarkar
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
35   //    17 May 2019, 03:07 IST

Indo International Premier Kabaddi League (IIPKL) is an uplifting step to promote Kabaddi to greater heights. 
With massive changes happening in the world of Kabaddi, a new chapter has started from 13th May as Indo International Premier Kabaddi League. New Kabaddi Federation (NKF), formed by former Kabaddi players of India is conducting the league.

This league is going on in Pune, Mysore, and Bangalore with over 160 Indian and 16 foreign players set to show their skills. Eight teams namely as Bangalore Rhinos, Chennai Challengers, Diler Dilli, Haryana Heroes, Mumbai Che Raje, Pondicherry Predators, Pune Pride, and Telugu Bulls are taking part.

In the first phase of the tournament, 20 matches are currently played at Pune's Belawadi Stadium from 13th May to 21st May. The second phase will take place in Mysore's Chamundi Vihar Stadium from 24th May till 29th May. Bangalore's Shree Kanteerava Stadium will witness the concluding part from 1st June to the final of IIPKL Season 1 on 4th June.

DSPORT is the official broadcaster of the league and is broadcasting all the matches. MTV, MTV HD, and DD Sports are also broadcasting all the exciting Kabaddi action from 8 PM onwards as per Indian Standard Time (IST).

Former Pro Kabaddi League stars like Sunil Jaipal, Kuldeep Singh, Rakesh Singh Kumar who have immense experience in the past are now grabbing the spotlight in the inaugural edition of IIPKL.

Here are the top 5 players from Pro Kabaddi who are playing in IIPKL Season 1:

Anil Patil (Telugu Bulls)

He has played many national tournaments under Maharashtra Police as well.
Anil Kashinath Patil is a former Pro Kabaddi player who represented Jaipur Pink Panthers in the third edition of the tournament.

Anil Patil debuted for Jaipur as a substitute in a match against Bengaluru Bulls which Jaipur won (30-21). His best performance was of 7 raid points against U Mumba in 10 raids, playing against the likes of Fazel Atrachali and Mohit Chhillar in the corner defense.

Tags:
Indo International Premier Kabaddi League 2019 Sunil Jaipal Kabaddi Schedule
Contact Us