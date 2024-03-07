Top 5 players who starred for their franchises in Pro Kabaddi 2023

In Kabaddi, where mostly the eyes are on the star raiders and defenders, what gives teams an edge over their counterparts is the presence of all-rounders in their set-up.

There aren’t a lot of Kabaddi players presently who have the potential to accumulate points seamlessly both in the offense and defense. Every team looks for specialized all-rounders who can provide balance and stability.

Much like the previous seasons, the all-rounders, once again, played a crucial role in turning their team’s fortune and exerting dominance. In this article, let’s take a look at the top five all-rounders who starred for their franchises in the PKL 2023-24:

#5 Mohammad Nabibakhsh (Gujarat Giants)

Gujarat Giants skipper, Fazel Atrachali was quite vocal on having an all-rounder like Mohammad Nabibakhsh in their starting seven. The Iranian kabaddi player often rescued the side when all their raiders were sent packing. Besides, he was involved in executing crucial tackles as well.

Mohammad Nabibakhsh played 21 matches for Gujarat Giants in the PKL 2023-24. He accumulated 12 raid points and 16 tackle points.

#4 Ashish (Haryana Steelers)

Haryana Steelers’ all-rounder Ashish could execute a successful raid percentage of 11 but played an influential role in executing successful tackles. He picked up 19 raid points and 25 tackle points, which included two super tackles.

Ashish helped the team bag crucial points when the team needed him. Haryana went on to reach the final of PKL 2023-24 and the all-rounder played his part to a certain extent.

#3 Mohit Goyat (Puneri Paltan)

One of the reasons behind Puneri Paltan’s success in the last two seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League is the presence of all-rounders in their team. They have the right personnel who could fetch them points on both sides of the mat.

Mohit Goyat is quick, sharp, and agile. Much like last season, he consistently bagged raid points and finished the season with 122 raid points. His ability to inflict ankle holds helped him to garner crucial points in the defense as well. The Puneri Paltan all-rounder picked up 29 tackle points out of 44 total tackles.

#2 Mohammad-Reza Shadlu (Puneri Paltan)

Puneri Paltan knew they were spending a hefty sum at the PKL 2023 auction on a player who would give them the desired result. Shadlu, once again, left everyone in awe with his performance on the kabaddi mat in the PKL 2023-24 season. He finished the season with the most number of tackle points and would often help the team side accumulate raid points as well.

The Iranian defender finished the season with 27 raid points and 99 tackle points.

#1 Aslam Inamdar (Puneri Paltan)

The Kabaddi pundits have been mighty impressed with Aslam Inamdar as a leader in the Pro Kabaddi League. The 24-year-old always presented a calm head under pressure and put his team ahead of his records.

Despite being a world-class raider himself, Aslam ensured he gave equal chances to other raiders present in the side. In the recently concluded season 10, the Puneri Paltan skipper showcased his versatility as a formidable all-rounder.

He displayed a keen defensive acumen when required. Aslam Inamdar finished the season with 142 raid points and 26 tackle points.