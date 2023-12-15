U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Prediction: Who will win today's PKL 2023 match?

U Mumba and Patna Pirates are two of the most successful sides in the history of the Pro Kabaddi and both of them are trying to bring back the glory days of the past in PKL 2023.

However, U Mumba haven't made the sort of start to the PKL 2023 they would have wanted to. After winning their opening game of the season, they have succumbed to the back-to-back defeats.

They defeated UP Yoddhas 34-31 in their opening game but lost 39-37 to Gujarat Giants and 43-32 to Puneri Paltan in their next two fixtures.

On the other hand, Patna Pirates have made a decent start in the PKL 2023 by winning two games and losing one so far. They defeated Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants 50-28 and 33-30, respectively.

However, they failed to extend their winning run after losing their third game 42-60 to Bengal Warriors. The Pirates from Patna have looked solid despite losing the last fixture and they will fancy their chances to bounce back from the defeat against the struggling U Mumba.

Can U Mumba defend against Patna Pirates' electric raiding unit in the PKL 2023 meeting?

U Mumba defeated UP Yoddhas in their first game courtesy of their defense. But their defense let them down in the next two matches. Their defense is stronger than their raiding and Surinder Singh & Co. will have to pull their socks up if they want to neutralize Patna Pirates' attack.

Meanwhile, their raiders will have to score more points in the attack as well. In three matches, Patna Pirates have scored more than 40 points in two of the three matches so far. If U Mumba want to get back to the winning ways then they will have to do better in both departments.

On the other hand, Patna Pirates need to sort out their defensive woes if they want to get back with a win from here. In all three matches, the three-time champions have done a wonderful job in the raiding department. However, their defense hasn't looked sharp.

If Patna Pirates could elevate their game in the defensive department, they should easily take down U Mumba to register their third win in the PKL 2023.