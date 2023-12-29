UP vs BLR Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 46

UP Yoddhas will cross swords with Bengaluru Bulls in the 46th encounter of the Pro Kabaddi League at Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida on Friday, December 29.
UP Yoddhas are languishing at the 10th position in the tally with two wins, four defeats and one draw. They have bagged 15 points and are entering this match on the back of two consecutive defeats. In their last game, they lost to Gujarat Giants 30-38.
On the other hand, Bengaluru Bulls are at the eighth rank with three wins and five losses from eight games. They are carrying 19 points with a win in their recent game over Telugu Titans 33-31. They would be hoping to continue their winning momentum.
UP vs BLR Match Details
Match: UP vs BLR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 46
Date and Time: December 29, 2023; 9:00 pm IST
Venue: Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar
UP vs BLR Probable Playing 7s
UP Yoddhas
Pardeep Narwal (c), Ashu Singh, Gurdeep, Surender Gill, Anil Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit
Bengaluru Bulls
Vikash Kandola, Surjeet Singh, Vishal, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal (c), Aman
UP vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 46
Raider - Surender Gill
Surender Gill is the real MVP for UP Yoddhas in this campaign. He has 75 raid points from 122 attempts with four super raids and as many super 10s. With 10.71 raid points per match, Surender is undoubtedly the best raider of the game and is the safest captaincy pick in your best seven.
Defender - Surjeet Singh
Surjeet Singh is the best defender in this game. He has 21 tackle points from 49 attempts at a 43% tackle success rate. He has two high 5s and would be aiming to add more successful tackles to his tally in this game.
All-Rounder - Gurdeep
All-rounder Gurdeep is one of the defenders to keep an eye on from UP Yoddhas' side. He has 19 tackle points from 30 attempts with two super tackles and one high 5. He could improve his team’s tally in the defense.
UP vs BLR Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices
Surender Gill
Bharat
Surjeet Singh
Five Must-Picks for UP vs BLR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 46
Surender Gill, Bharat, Surjeet Singh, Gurdeep, Saurabh Nandal
UP vs BLR Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023
Bengaluru Bulls are having a poor season in the raiding department. Barring Bharat, other back-up raiders have failed to create an impact and this is a worrying factor for the men in red. It would be wise to have more defenders from the opposition to have a slight advantage.
UP vs BLR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League
Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Vishal, Sumit, Saurabh Nandal
All-Rounders: Gurdeep
Raiders: Surender Gill, Bharat
Captain: Surjeet Singh I Vice-Captain: Surender Gill
UP vs BLR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League
Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Saurabh Nandal
All-Rounders: Gurdeep
Raiders: Surender Gill, Bharat
Captain: Surender Gill I Vice-Captain: Bharat