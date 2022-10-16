UP vs BLR Dream11 prediction: Today's match's predicted playing 7s for UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 23

The UP Yoddhas (UP) will lock horns with the Bengaluru Bulls (BLR) in the 23rd match of Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Sunday, October 16, at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

Both sides come into this game on the back of defeats. It was a tough pill to swallow for the UP Yoddhas and Surender Gill as they allowed Dabang Delhi to make a massive second-half comeback and take the game 44-42, despite having a sizeable lead at half-time. Surender's sensational 21-point haul was in vain.

Meanwhile, the Bulls were well beaten by the Bengal Warriors in their last outing, with the cover combination of Mayur Kadam and Mahender Singh failing to score a single point.

UP vs BLR Match Details

The Yoddhas and the Bulls face off in the second match of a Sunday doubleheader. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UP vs BLR, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 23

Date and Time: October 16, 2022, 8.30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

UP vs BLR Recent Form Guide

UP Yoddha Form Guide: L L W

Bengaluru Bulls Form Guide: L W W

UP vs BLR Probable Playing 7

UP Yoddhas Injury News/Team Update

There are no major injury concerns for the Yoddhas.

UP Yoddhas Probable Playing 7

Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal, Nitin Tomar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, and Shubham Kumar.

Bengaluru Bulls Injury News/ Team Update

There are no major injury concerns for the Bulls.

Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7

Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Mayur Kadam, and Mahender Singh.

UP vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 23

Raider - Surender Gill

After his mammoth 21-point haul in the last match, it's no surprise that Surender Gill is on this list. He's well and truly UP's lead raider and should have the raid points to show for it.

Defender - Saurabh Nandal

The Bulls' left corner Saurabh Nandal has arguably been the team's best defender in the last two seasons. He's started well this time around as well and should carry on in the same vein.

All-rounder - Ashu Singh

Listed as an all-rounder on Dream11, UP right cover Ashu Singh has made a stellar start to the season. He's notched up 12 tackle points in three matches, with an average of four points per match that's brilliant for a cover defender.

UP vs BLR Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Surender Gill

As elaborated before, Gill is probably the best Dream11 option in this match based on current form and should be the first-choice captaincy pick.

Bharat

Young Bharat has looked a more dangerous raider than marquee signing Vikash Khandola and could be a decent differential captaincy option for those looking for one.

5 Must-Picks for UP vs BLR, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 23

Player Name Vikash Khandola Saurabh Nandal Ashu Singh Surender Gill Sumit

UP vs BLR Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

This game is hard to predict with both teams on a pretty even keel. However, it would be best to go with form over history when making your captaincy choices, with the likes of Surender Gill better than the out-of-form Pardeep Narwal.

UP vs BLR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Sumit, Saurabh Nandal, and Mahender Singh.

All-Rounders: Ashu Singh.

Raiders: Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal, and Bharat-II.

Captain: Surender Gill | Vice-Captain: Bharat-II.

UP vs BLR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Saurabh Nandal, and Aman-II.

All-Rounders: Ashu Singh.

Raiders: Surender Gill, Vikash Khandola, and Bharat-II.

Captain: Surender Gill | Vice-Captain: Saurabh Nandal.

