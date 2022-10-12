UP vs DEL Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 15

The UP Yoddhas will take on Dabang Delhi KC in match 15 of Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Wednesday, October 12, at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

The defending champions have started their title defense very strongly by registering two resounding victories. Naveen Kumar and Krishan Dhull sit atop the raiders' and defenders' charts at the time of writing. They last beat the Gujarat Giants 53-33 on Monday, October 10.

Meanwhile, the Yoddhas suffered a shock 30-23 defeat at the hands of a resurgent U Mumba side, with none of their senior players delivering. Pardeep Narwal has looked like a shadow of his former self and will want to get back to his rhythm.

UP vs DEL Match Details

The two sides lock horns in the second match of a doubleheader at 08.30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UP vs DEL, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 14

Date and Time: October 12, 2022, 8.30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

MUM vs UP Recent Form Guide

U Mumba Form Guide: L

UP Yoddha Form Guide: W

MUM vs UP Probable Playing 7

UP Yoddhas Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Yoddhas.

UP Yoddhas Probable Playing 7

Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal, Rohit Tomar/Durgesh Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, and Shubham Kumar.

Dabang Delhi KC Injury News/ Team Update

Vijay Malik is unlikely to be available for this game too.

Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7

Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Manjeet, Krishan Dhull, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal Lather and Ravi Kumar.

UP vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 15

Raider - Naveen Kumar

Despite the presence of big names like Pardeep Narwal, this one is easy. Naveen Kumar is arguably the best raider in the league right now and in this fixture too.

Defender - Krishan Dhull

After a whopping seven-point haul against the Gujarat Giants, young Delhi right corner Krishan Dhull is at the top of the defenders' charts. Receiving plenty of praise from his coach, he will be keen to keep this strong run going.

All-Rounder - Ashu Malik

Delhi's support raider has done a decent job so far, sharing the burden of supporting Naveen Kumar with Manjeet. UP Yoddha's defensive all-rounder Ashu Singh is another option to consider.

UP vs DEL Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Naveen Kumar

Naveen Kumar is in the form of the life and truly looks unstoppable. He's picking up Super 10s for fun and I don't see how that's going to stop in this match.

Surender Gill

While he even had a tough time against a robust U Mumba defense, Surender Gill looks like UP Yoddhas' lead raider given Pardeep's struggle for rhythm. Expect him to step up and deliver for the Yoddhas.

5 Must-Picks for UP vs DEL, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 15

Player Name Naveen Kumar Krishan Dhull Sandeep Kumar Dhull Surender Gill Sumit

UP vs DEL Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

With both sides having done well so far, it might be hard to select your captain with points next to everyone's name. However, it's better not to overthink it and go with the in-form Naveen Kumar. The Delhi captain is at the top of the point-scoring charts and should extend that lead in this game.

UP vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Defenders: Sumit, Vishal Lather, and Krishan Dhull.

All-Rounders: Ashu Singh.

Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Pardeep Narwal, and Manjeet-II

Captain: Naveen Kumar | Vice-Captain: Krishan Dhull.

UP vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Sumit, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Krishan Dhull, and Nitesh Kumar.

All-Rounders: Ashu Malik.

Raiders: Surender Gill and Naveen Kumar.

Captain: Naveen Kumar | Vice-Captain: Surender Gill.

