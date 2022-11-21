UP vs GUJ Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 93

UP Yoddhas will play against the Gujarat Giants in Match 93 of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 tonight at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Gujarat Giants have struggled to perform with consistency in PKL 2022. They are 11th in the points table right now with only five wins in 14 matches, but things can change quickly for them if they win their remaining league stage matches.

On the other hand, UP Yoddhas are on the verge of sealing a playoffs berth. They hold the fourth spot in the standings with 45 points in 15 matches.

The match between the Yoddhas and the Giants should be an exciting one. On that note, here are some Dream11 tips for Match 93 of PKL 2022.

UP vs GUJ Match Details

The two sides will battle in the second match of the double-header at 8.30 pm IST. The live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: UP vs GUJ, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 93

Date and Time: November 21, 2022; 8.30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

UP vs GUJ Recent Form Guide

UP Yoddhas: T W W W L

Gujarat Giants: L W L L L

UP vs GUJ Probable Playing 7s

UP Yoddhas Injury News/Team Update

Surender Gill suffered an injury in the last game and was substituted in the seventh minute.

UP Yoddhas Probable Playing 7

Pardeep Narwal, Gurdeep, Ashu Singh, Rohit Tomar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit and James Kamweti/Surender Gill (depending on fitness).

Gujarat Giants Injury News/ Team Update

All players of Gujarat Giants team are available.

Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7

Rakesh, Manuj, Arkam Shaikh, Parteek Dahiya, Chandran Ranjit, Sourav Gulia and Rinku Narwal.

UP vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 93

Raider - Pardeep Narwal

Pardeep Narwal has regained his form in PKL 2022. He top-scored for the UP Yoddhas with a Super 10 in their last match.

Defender - Ashu Singh

Ashu Singh has executed many successful tackles for UP Yoddhas this season. He can be a reliable option among the defenders.

All-Rounder - Parteek Dahiya

Parteek Dahiya has been an excellent performer for Gujarat Giants. In the last match against Bengaluru Bulls, he earned 10 points.

UP vs GUJ Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Pardeep Narwal

Chandran Ranjit

Five Must-Picks for UP vs GUJ, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 93

Player Name Pardeep Narwal Ashu Singh Parteek Dahiya Chandran Ranjit Sumit

UP vs GUJ Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Veteran raider Chandran Ranjit has scored points consistently for the Gujarat Giants in recent matches. He could be a great vice-captain option in fantasy teams.

UP vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-To-Head League

Defenders: Sumit, Ashu Singh and Sourav Gulia.

All-Rounders: Gurdeep and Parteek Dahiya.

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal and Chandran Ranjit.

Captain: Pardeep Narwal | Vice-Captain: Chandran Ranjit.

UP vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Sumit and Sourav Gulia.

All-Rounders: Rohit Tomar and Parteek Dahiya.

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal and Rakesh Sangroya.

Captain: Pardeep Narwal | Vice-Captain: Rakesh Sangroya.

