UP vs HAR Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 9

The UP Yoddhas go head-to-head with the Haryana Steelers in the 9th match of Pro Kabaddi 2023 on Wednesday, December 6, at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

A poor outing for Pardeep Narwal was the main feature in a 34-31 defeat for the Yoddhas in their first match of the season against U Mumba. Their captain only put in six raids, was tackled twice and subbed off before half-time.

While Anil Kumar deputized well from the bench, with Surender Gill and Vijay Malik also contributing a few points, it wasn't enough to make up for Pardeep's poor raiding. Defensively, their cover defenders had a good outing, but Sumit and Nitesh Kumar can certainly do much better.

As for the Steelers, they went after Pawan Sehrawat at the auction, but eventually, they were forced out of the bid and went for Siddharth Desai instead.

In Jaideep Dahiya and Mohit Nandal, their two captains, Haryana has one of the best cover combinations in the league, but that's about it. On paper, they are one of the weaker sides in the league, but could they punch above their weight?

UP vs HAR Match Details

Match: UP vs HAR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 9

Date and Time: December 6, 2023; 9:00 pm IST

Venue: The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

UP vs HAR Probable Playing 7s

UP Yoddhas

Pardeep Narwal (C), Surender Gill, Vijay Malik, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Nitin Panwar, and Gurdeep/Harendra Kumar.

Haryana Steelers

Jaideep and Mohit (C), Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit, Ashish, Rahul Sethpal/Monu Hooda, and Mohit Khaler.

UP vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 9

Raider - Surender Gill

This one is hard, especially considering the other names on the raiders' list, but after a dreadful outing for Pardeep and the unpredictability of Siddharth Desai, the ever-reliable Surender Gill can be counted on as the lead raider in your D11 teams.

Defender - Sumit

Solid left corner Sumit should receive maximum backing in this fixture. In Jaideep Dahiya, there is another quality defensive pick that is also a must-have, but Sumit's role as a left corner defender makes him that much more likely to score points than Jaideep, who's a left cover.

All-Rounder - Ashish

It was a surprise to see one of U Mumba's stars of last season, Ashish, go all the way to the Haryana Steelers, but he's set to be one of their main raiding threats for the season.

There are quite a few impressive all-rounders to choose from in this match, including Nitin Panwar, Gurdeep and Mohit Nandal, but these are all defending all-rounders while Ashish is a raiding one.

UP vs HAR Match Captain /Vice-Captain Choices

Siddharth Desai

Surender Gill

Ashish

Five Must-Picks for UP vs HAR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 9

Surender Gill, Siddharth Desai, Ashish, Jaideep Dahiya and Sumit.

UP vs HAR Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Pardeep Narwal will be a bone of contention during team selection for many, and his worrying display against U Mumba doesn't make him a must-have for this one. It's unlikely that he will put in a significantly improved performance from the opener, and it's better to back Surender Gill and Siddharth Desai instead.

Ashish could also be a very handy all-rounder to select.

UP vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Sumit and Jaideep Dahiya.

All-Rounders: Nitin Panwar and Ashish.

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, and Siddharth Desai.

Captain: Siddharth Desai I Vice-Captain: Surender Gill.

UP vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, and Jaideep Dahiya.

All-Rounders: Mohit Nandal and Ashish.

Raiders: Surender Gill and Siddharth Desai.

Captain: Surender Gill. I Vice-Captain: Siddharth Desai.