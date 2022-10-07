JAI vs UP Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 3

Jaipur Pink Panthers and the UP Yoddha meet in Match 3 of Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. This will be the third of three matches on Friday, October 7, with Dabang Delhi KC, U Mumba, Bengaluru Bulls, and the Telugu Titans the other four teams in action earlier in the day.

Jaipur didn't have a memorable PKL 8, despite a tremendous individual showing from young Arjun Deshwal. They have added some firepower to their squad in the form of V Ajith Kumar in the raiding department and Sunil Kumar in defense.

The Yoddhas, meanwhile, made the semi-finals last season, losing to the Patna Pirates. They've entered the new season with a well-rounded squad spearheaded by a fiery raiding department.

JAI vs UP Match Details

The Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddha will clash in the final match of a tripleheader on the opening day of PKL 9 at 9.30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JAI vs UP, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 3

Date and Time: October 7, 2022, 9.30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

JAI vs UP Recent Form Guide

All teams start the season with their slates afresh and will look to begin the season on a winning note.

JAI vs UP Probable Playing 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers Injury News/ Team Update

Iranian left cover Reza Mirbagheri will be unavailable for selection for the first few matches due to a common visa issue for the entire Iranian contingent.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7

Arjun Deshwal, Rahul Chaudhari, V Ajith Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, and Abhishek KS/Woosan Ko.

UP Yoddha Injury News/Team Update

Abozar Mighani misses out for the same reason as Reza Mirbagheri.

UP Yoddha Probable Playing 7

Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal, Nitin Tomar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, and Shubham Kumar.

JAI vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 3

Raider - Arjun Deshwal (375 raid points in 44 matches)

Arjun Deshwal is one of the most exciting raiders on the Kabaddi circuit right now. The Jaipur Pink Panthers' talisman had an outstanding PKL 8, scoring 267 raid points, second only to Pawan Sehrawat. With V Ajith Kumar and Rahul Chaudhari joining in to reduce the pressure on him, expect Arjun to take his game to even higher levels.

Defender - Sumit (139 tackle points in 43 matches)

A very underrated left corner defender, Sumit should continue quietly doing the trick for UP Yoddha. Sumit has scored more than 60 tackle points in both his seasons playing for the Yoddhas.

All-Rounder - Lucky Sharma

With none of the all-rounders likely to start this match, Lucky Sharma at 10.5 credits is an option you can go with. Going with him reduces the investment on all-rounders and allows you to spend the funds elsewhere. Reza Mirbagheri would have been a good option if he was available for selection.

JAI vs UP Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Arjun Deshwal

The extremely consistent Arjun Deshwal is one of the best captaincy candidates for this match. He picked up a whopping 16 Super 10s last season and will look to pick up where he left off.

Pardeep Narwal

After a slightly disappointing season by his standards, Pardeep Narwal will look to make a statement in UP Yoddha's first PKL 9 match. While he will have to share raids with Surender Gill and Nitin Tomar, expect Pardeep to do a large share of the raiding.

5 Must-Picks for JAI vs UP, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 3

Player Name Pardeep Narwal Arjun Deshwal Sunil Kumar Surender Gill Sumit

JAI vs UP Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

As mentioned earlier, pick cheap all-rounders as enablers to select better players elsewhere in your teams.

BEN vs TEL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Defenders: Sumit, Sunil Kumar, and Sahul Kumar.

All-Rounders: Nitin Panwar-I.

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Arjun Deshwal, and V Ajith Kumar.

Captain: Pardeep Narwal | Vice-Captain: Arjun Deshwal.

JAI vs UP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, and Sumit.

All-Rounders: Lucky Sharma.

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Arjun Deshwal, and Surender Gill.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal | Vice-Captain: Surender Gill.

