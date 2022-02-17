UP vs MUM Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7s for UP Yoddha vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 124

UP Yoddha will lock horns with U Mumba in the 124th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 on Thursday, February 17. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host the contest.

UP Yoddha are currently placed third in the PKL standings with 63 points from 21 matches. They have nine wins and as many losses so far in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League while their remaining three games have ended in draws.

Meanwhile, U Mumba are placed ninth in the Pro Kabaddi table with 53 points from 20 games. They have seven wins, eight losses and five draws this season.

The Uttar Pradesh-based club won their previous encounter against Dabang Delhi KC by 16 points. They have four wins in their last five matches and are likely to make it to the playoffs.

U Mumba, on the other hand, lost their previous match against the Jaipur Pink Panthers by 16 points. They will have to win both their remaining games to ensure they remain in contention for the knockout stage.

Match Details

Match: UP Yoddha vs U Mumba, Match 124th, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: 17th February 2022, Thursday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

UP Yoddha vs U Mumba Probable Playing 7

U Mumba

Abhishek Singh, V Ajith Kumar, Fazel Athrachali, Rinku, Rahul Sethpal, Harendra Kumar, Shivam

UP Yoddha

Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Srikanth Jadhav, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

UP Yoddha vs U Mumba Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sumit, Ashu Singh, Rinku HC, Shubham Kumar, Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, V Ajith Kumar.

Captain: Pardeep Narwal | Vice-Captain: V Ajith Kumar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nitesh Kumar, Fazel Athrachali, Harendra Kumar, Srikanth Jadhav, Rahul Sethpal, Pardeep Narwal, V Ajith Kumar.

Captain: V Ajith Kumar. | Vice-Captain: Fazel Athrachali

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee