UP vs PAT Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 88

UP Yoddha will lock horns with the Patna Pirates in Match 88 of Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Wednesday, February 2. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

UP Yoddha are currently placed sixth in the PKL standings with 41 points to their name from 15 matches. They have registered five wins and seven losses so far this season, with their remaining three games ending in draws.

Meanwhile, the Patna Pirates find themselves in third place with 45 points from just 13 matches. They have eight wins and four losses in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, while one of their league stage matches ended in a draw.

The Pirates suffered a defeat in the previous PKL encounter against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Having lost the game by 21 points, they will look to come back stronger when they take on the Uttar Pradesh-based club.

UP Yoddha also come into this encounter on the back of a defeat against the Bengaluru Bulls by five points. A win on Wednesday would see them break into the top 3.

Match Details

Match: UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates, Match 88, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: 2nd February 2022, Wednesday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7

UP Yoddha

Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Shrikant Jadhav/Mohammad Taghi

Patna Pirates

Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Prashanth Kumar, Monu Goyat, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Neeraj Kumar, Sumit, Nitesh Kumar, Sunil, Monu Goyat, Surender Gill, Prashanth Kumar Rai.

Captain: Surender Gill | Vice-Captain: Nitesh Kumar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sumit, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Shrikant Jadhav, Sachin Tanwar, Pardeep Narwal.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh | Vice-Captain: Pardeep Narwal

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee