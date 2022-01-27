UP vs PUN Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 79

UP Yoddha will lock horns with Puneri Paltan in Match 79 of Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Thursday, January 27. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

UP Yoddha are currently placed seventh in the PKL points table with 39 points from 13 matches. They have five wins and as many losses to their name, while their remaining three games have ended in draws. The UP-based club could break into the top three if they register a win over Puneri Paltan.

Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan find themselves in tenth place with 32 points from 13 games. They have six wins and seven losses thus far in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

UP Yoddha lost their previous PKL encounter by a point against the Haryana Steelers. Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, won their previous match against Dabang Delhi KC 42 - 25. Coming on the back of a massive victory, they will be riding high on confidence.

The Pune-based club have defeated two of the best sides, Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi KC, in their last couple of games. They will hope to extend their winning lead going forward.

Match Details

Match: UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan, Match 79, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22

Date and Time: 27th January 2022, Thursday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7

UP Yoddha

Ankit, Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Shubham Kumar.

Puneri Paltan

Nitin Tomar, Mohit Goyat, Abinesh Nadarajan, Karamvir, Sombir, Aslam Inamdar, Sanket Sawant.

UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Sombir, Sanket Sawant, Aslam Inamdar, Shubham Kumar, Mohit Goyat.

Captain: Mohit Goyat | Vice-Captain: Aslam Inamdar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sumit, Nitesh Kumar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Shrikant Jadhav, Pardeep Narwal, Nitin Tomar.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Nitin Tomar | Vice-Captain: Pardeep Narwal

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava