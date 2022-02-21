UP vs PUN Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7s for UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2022, Eliminator 1

UP Yoddha will lock horns with Puneri Paltan in Eliminator 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 on Monday, 21 February. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host the contest.

UP Yoddha finished third in the PKL standings with 68 points from 22 encounters. They had 10 wins and nine losses in the league stage while their remaining three group stage matches ended in draws.

Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan finished sixth in the Pro Kabaddi table with 66 points from as many matches as their opponents. They have won 12 games, lost nine and drawn just a solitary match so far in the eighth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

The winner of Eliminator 1 will lock horns with Patna Pirates in the first semi-final match of Pro Kabaddi Season 8. The loser, on the other hand, will have to return home.

Both sides will look to put in their best efforts and ensure they qualify for the semi-final round of the competition.

Match Details

Match: UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan, Eliminator 1, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: February 21, 2022, Monday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7

UP Yoddha

Pardeep Narwal, Surinder Gill, Shubham Kumar, Shrikant Jadhav, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh

Puneri Paltan

Mohit Goyat, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Aslam Inamdar, Nitin Tomar, Sombir, Vishal Bhardwaj

UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sumit, Sombir, Ashu Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj, Shubham Kumar, Mohit Goyat, Pardeep Narwal.

Captain: Pardeep Narwal | Vice-Captain: Mohit Goyat

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nitesh Kumar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Vishal Bhardwaj, Aslam Inamdar, Surinder Gill, Nitin Tomar.

Captain: Aslam Inamdar | Vice-Captain: Surinder Gill

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee