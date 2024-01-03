UP vs PUN Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 55

UP Yoddhas will wrestle with Puneri Paltan in the 55th match of Pro Kabaddi League 2023 at Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida on January 3, Wednesday.
UP Yoddhas are currently sitting at the 10th rank in the tally with three wins, six losses, and a draw from 10 encounters. They suffered four losses in their last five games. In their most recent game, they lost to Patna Pirates by 48-41.
On the other hand, Puneri Paltan are having a completely different season with seven wins and one loss after playing eight encounters. Their only defeat came against the Haryana Steelers and they are coming into this contest on the back of five consecutive victories. They steamrolled Telugu Titans by 54-18 in their most recent clash.
UP vs PUN Match Details
Match: UP vs PUN, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 55
Date and Time: Jan. 3, 2024; 9:00 pm IST
Venue: Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar
UP vs PUN Probable Playing 7s
UP Yoddhas
Pardeep Narwal (c), Ashu Singh, Gurdeep, Anil Kumar, Vijay Malik, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit
Puneri Paltan
Aslam Mustafa (c), Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Mohit Goyat, Gaurav Khatri, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh
UP vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 55
Raider - Mohit Goyat
Mohit Goyat is having an impressive season for Puneri Paltan. He has 61 raid points from 110 attempts at a 49% raid success rate. With 7.62 average raid points per match, Mohit is a perfect captaincy choice in your best fantasy seven. Notably, he has 16 tackle points from 22 attempts.
Defender - Abinesh Nadarajan
Right corner defender Abinesh Nadarajan has 27 tackle points from 43 attempts with one super tackle and two High 5s. He has an impressive 60% tackle success rate with an average of 3.38 successful tackles per game. Without an iota of doubt, Abinesh has played a crucial role in taking Puneri Paltan to the top of the table.
All-Rounder - Mohammadreza Chiyaneh
The Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Chiyaneh is one of the safest multiplier choices to keep an eye on. He has accumulated 29 tackle points from 57 attempts with two High 5s. Though he couldn't create an impact with his raiding skills, with 3.62 average successful tackles per match, Chiyaneh is the best defender moving into this game.
UP vs PUN Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices
Mohit Goyat
Pardeep Narwal
Mohammadreza Chiyaneh
Five Must-Picks for UP vs PUN, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 54
Mohit Goyat, Pardeep Narwal, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan.
UP vs PUN Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023
With Puneri Paltan dominating the standings, it's advisable to have more players from their side. Have multipliers from the Pune side as they are anticipated to start this game as strong favorites.
UP vs PUN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League
Defenders: Sumit, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant
All-Rounders: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Aslam Inamdar
Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Mohit Goyat
Captain: Pardeep Narwal I Vice-Captain: Mohit Goyat
UP vs PUN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League
Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri
All-Rounders: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Aslam Inamdar
Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Mohit Goyat
Captain: Mohit Goyat I Vice-Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh