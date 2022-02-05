UP vs TEL Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match, predicted playing 7s for UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 96

UP Yoddha will lock horns with the Telugu Titans in Match 96 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 on Saturday, February 5. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

UP Yoddha are eighth in the PKL standings with 42 points from 16 games. They have registered five wins and eight losses so far in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. Their remaining three games ended in draws. A win against the Titans on Saturday will see them move to the top of the table.

Meanwhile, the Titans are languishing at the bottom of the points table with just 22 points from 15 games. They have lost 11 games so far this season. Moreover, they only have one win and three draws to their name.

Both teams will enter this encounter on the back of losses in their previous PKL outings against their respective opponents. UP Yoddha lost their previous encounter against the Patna Pirates by two points. The Telugu Titans, meanwhile, lost against the Tamil Thalaivas.

Match Details

Match: UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans, Match 96, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22.

Date and Time: 5th February 2022, Saturday, 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7s

UP Yoddha

Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Shubham Kumar, Aman Hooda.

Telugu Titans

Galla Raju, Rohit Kumar, Akash Choudhary, Adarsh T, C Arun, Prince D, Sandeep Kandola.

UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Sandeep Kandola, Akash Choudhary, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal.

Captain: Surender Gill | Vice-Captain: Nitesh Kumar.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Sandeep Kandola, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, T Adarsh, Surender Gill.

Captain: Sumit | Vice-Captain: Sandeep Kandola.

Edited by Bhargav