UP vs TEL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – December 9, 2023

UP Yoddhas (UP) and Telugu Titans (TEL) will lock horns in the 14th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru, on Saturday at 9 pm IST.

UP Yoddhas lost their first game against U Mumba by 31-34. However, they turned things around in the second game against the Haryana Steelers, registering their maiden win by a 57-27 scoreline.

Surender Gill led the raiding department with an impressive 14 points, closely followed by Pardeep Narwal with 13 points. Sumit (8) and Gurdeep (5) both achieved High 5s, showcasing a well-rounded team effort.

Meanwhile, Telugu Titans have not been up to the mark in the ongoing PKL. The Telugu Titans have struggled in the ongoing PKL season. They began with a 38-32 defeat against Gujarat Giants and faced another setback with a 50-28 loss to three-time champions Patna Pirates.

Captain Pawan Sehrawat has been the sole standout performer for the Titans, securing two Super 10s, while the rest of the team has struggled to make an impact.

Here are the three players you can pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming UP vs TEL Dream11 match.

#3 Sumit (UP) - 14.5 credits

Sumit attempting a double thigh-hold of Amirmohammad Zafardanesh (Credits: PKL)

Sumit was the best defender for UP Yoddhas last season. He finished his campaign with 54 tackle points in 49 successful raids. His records also included five Super tackles and three High 5s.

This season, he has performed pretty well with 10 successful raids in two games. He claimed a High 5 in the previous game, including eight successful tackles.

#2 Pardeep Narwal (UP) - 14.5 credits

Pardeep Narwal struggling against U Mumba (Credits: PKL)

Pardeep Narwal had a rough start in the first game of PKL 2023, without scoring a single point. However, he made a powerful comeback in the previous game against Haryana Steelers. He claimed a Super 10 in nine successful raids and earned 12 points for his side.

Overall, the “record-breaker” has a strike rate of 10.19 with 80 Super 10s and 73 Super raids. He is surely one of the prime choices for the captain/vice-captain for your UP vs TEL Dream11 teams.

#1 Pawan Sehrawat (TEL) - 16.0 credits

Pawan Sehrawat in action against Patna Pirates (Credits: PKL)

The “Hi-Flyer” Pawan Sehrawat has also kickstarted his PKL campaign on a high note. He has claimed a Super 10 in both games so far, including one Super raid. With 41% successful raids, he has earned 22 points.

Overall, with a strike rate of 9.42, 51 Super 10s, and 30 Super raids, Pawan is the ideal option for the role of the captain/vice-captain of the UP vs TEL Dream11 team.