UP vs TEL Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 15

The UP Yoddhas take on the Telugu Titans in the second match of a Saturday double-header at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

After losing their opening fixture by a narrow 3-point margin to U Mumba, the UP Yoddhas came back in style. They dismantled the Haryana Steelers and won 57-27, doing a massive favor to their points difference.

Pardeep Narwal's form was under the scanner, and the Yoddhas skipper passed with flying colors. He shrugged off the blank against U Mumba and despite getting tackled a few times, was a nightmare for the Haryana defense. The UP defense, on the other hand, had a field day. Sumit and Gurdeep picked up High 5s, with Nitesh Kumar also scoring four tackle points.

The Telugu Titans suffered a fate rather similar to what the Steelers did against UP, losing 28-50 to the Patna Pirates in their second match of the season. Pawan Sehrawat was all alone in his quest to get the Titans to a respectable defeat. But his Super 10 received little support, with Sandeep Dhull suffering a similar fate in defense.

Parvesh Bhainswal has been off-color, none of the other raiders have done enough, and the likes of Milad Jabbari have found it really tough in these opening games. Unless they can identify the right players to surround Pawan and give themselves a fighting chance, the Titans could be in for another long season.

UP vs TEL Match Details

Match: UP vs TEL, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 15

Date and Time: December 9, 2023; 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

UP vs TEL Probable Playing 7s

UP Yoddhas

Pardeep Narwal (C), Surender Gill, Vijay Malik, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Nitin Panwar, and Gurdeep.

Telugu Titans

Pawan Sehrawat (C), Rajnish, Prafull Zaware, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sandeep Dhull, Milad Jabbari, Shankar Gadai/Nitin.

UP vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 15

Raider - Pardeep Narwal

Pardeep Narwal takes this one over Surender Gill because of his likeliness to score points mostly through touch points as he hardly looks for the bonus. He's the primary raider of the team and puts in more raids than Surender.

Pawan Sehrawat is a must-have too, but he plays for a team that's likely to get all-out multiple times. Those negative points will have an impact on his overall tally, no matter how good his individual performance is.

Defender - Sumit

Sumit produced one of the best defensive displays ever seen in the PKL, albeit against a hapless Haryana Steelers side. But credit where it's due to the UP Yoddhas left corner.

Scoring eight tackle points without a single unsuccessful tackle is so hard to do in the PKL. Moreover, against an equally inefficient Titans raiding unit barring Pawan, he can continue his stellar run of form.

All-Rounder - Gurdeep

Gurdeep is the only choice for the all-rounder slot although his fellow cover defender Nitin Panwar comes a close second. He picked up a High 5 against the Steelers and can enjoy similar success against the Titans.

UP vs TEL Match Captain /Vice-Captain Choices

Pardeep Narwal

Surender Gill

Pawan Sehrawat

Sumit

Five Must-Picks for UP vs TEL, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 15

Sumit, Gurdeep, Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill and Pawan Sehrawat.

UP vs TEL Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

The UP Yoddhas should win this match at a canter unless Pawan Sehrawat produces one of the best-ever solo performances in PKL history. That's how poor the Telugu Titans look, with little support from any part of the team. It's best to go all-out and pick five players from UP Yoddhas, and select only Pawan Sehrawat and one other Titans player to haul big in this match.

Captaining or even vice-captaining Pawan Sehrawat will in itself be a differential move because of all the negatives he might get due to suffering all-outs, with a corresponding gain in the Yoddhas' players' tally.

UP vs TEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Sumit, Nitesh Kumar and Sandeep Dhull.

All-Rounders: Gurdeep.

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill and Pawan Sehrawat.

Captain: Pardeep Narwal I Vice-Captain: Surender Gill.

UP vs TEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Sumit and Parvesh Bhainswal.

All-Rounders: Gurdeep and Nitin Panwar.

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, and Pawan Sehrawat.

Captain: Sumit. I Vice-Captain: Pawan Sehrawat.

