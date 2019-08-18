Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 47: Haryana Steelers v Telugu Titans | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today's match?

Haryana look like a settled unit

Having secured their third successive victory this season, the Haryana Steelers are now looking like a solid unit and will look to continue their winning run when they face off against the Telugu Titans in match 47 of Pro Kabadddi 2019 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

One of the main reasons for the same has been the return of their star raider Vikas Kandola. The agile raider has scored a super 10 in three of his four matches so far. He has truly bolstered Haryana’s attack and has received ample contribution from other raiders like Naveen and Vinay.

Their most experienced defender of the side, Dharmaraj Cheralathan has been strong as always on the left corner. But what has really boosted this team is the defensive support provided by the duo of Sunil (18 points) and Vikas Kale (16 points). This has eased the pressure on Cheralathan and has helped him play more freely.

Telugu Titans on the other hand haven’t made any significant impact so far. However, they do not have any dearth of talented players but lead raider Siddharth Desai, one of the most successful players last season, hasn’t lived upto the expectations this time.

His brother Suraj Desai had a dream debut for Telugu Titans when he scored 18 points against Dabang Delhi earlier this season. But he too has failed to replicate that performance in the following matches. Their much appreciated ability of scoring multi-point raids will be tested against an in-form Haryana defense.

In Abozar Mighani and Vishal Bharadwaj, the Titans have a very strong corner combination. But they have delivered sporadically and that hasn’t helped their team one bit and will need to play to their full potential that could challenge the Haryana raiding unit.

Predicted Starting 7s

Haryana Steelers: Vikas Kandola, Naveen, Vinay, Vikas Kale, Sunil, Ravi Kumar, Dharmaraj Cheralathan(C)

Telugu Titans: Abozar Mighani (C), Siddharth Desai, Suraj Desai, Farhad Milaghardan, C Arun, Amit Kumar, Vishal Bharadwaj

Match Prediction

Haryana Steelers are on a three-match winning streak and are placed sixth on the points table. They have shown an all-round performance in the last few games and will back themselves to do the same.

An under pressure Telugu Titans are in the bottom half of the table and will expect their key players to step up in this tough scenario. Their corners will have to handle Haryana’s raiders well in order to have a chance.

Haryana Steelers could be expected to get the better of Telugu Titans.

Where and when to watch, live streaming details

Date: Sunday, 18th August 2019

Start time: 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Live updates: Sportskeeda

