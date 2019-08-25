Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 58: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today’s match?

Can Pawan Kumar show his brilliance against the top-ranked Jaipur team?

Having lost their respective previous encounters by close margin, both Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls will hope to extend their points tally and maintain themselves in the upper half of the table.

Jaipur Pink Panthers were beaten by Telugu Titans in the last match which came as a massive surprise to many. But Jaipur were themselves to blame for their loss. Deepak Niwas Hooda became a victim of the famous ‘law of averages’. He managed just a single point which hurt the Panthers.

Deepak Narwal, Nitin Rawal and Nilesh Salunkhe together could score only a mere 5 points. The raiders will definitely feel the pressure to deliver when they’ll be up against the bulls from Bengaluru.

The biggest positive for Jaipur was Ajinkya Pawar. He managed only 3 points, but what matters more is that all those points came in do or die raids. With this performance, Ajinkya has given himself a good chance to get into the starting seven today.

Jaipur’s defense was pretty tidy and they’ll hope to do the same in their next match. Sandeep Dhull, Santhapanaselvam and Sunil contributed with multiple tackle points.

Bengaluru Bulls were very close to snatching a victory in their last game but eventually fell short. It was a match that was completely dominated by Pro Kabaddi’s latest superstar Pawan Kumar Sehrawat. His mind-boggling effort saw him score 17 raid points. He has now extended his lead in the raiders leaderboard to 40 points.

On the other hand, Rohit Kumar’s form is a big concern for this team. Their skipper has lost his touch and failed to score a single point against Delhi.

Defenders Amit Sheoran and Saurabh Nandal were brilliant along with Mahender Singh, who made his way back into the starting seven. They will have to be on their toes against an overall efficient Jaipur attack.

Predicted Starting 7s

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda (C), Nitin Rawal, Santhapanaselvam, Nilesh Salunkhe, Deepak Narwal, Sandeep Dhull, Sunil Siddhgavali

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Rohit Kumar (C), Banty, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Amit Sheoran, Ashish Kumar

Match Prediction

Jaipur Pink Panthers have been decent in the defensive department but they will now be facing the best raider in the tournament. That will spice up the contest.

The over-reliance of Bengaluru Bulls on Pawan Sehrawat has cost them a number of times and they must find a solution to it quickly.

Bengaluru Bulls could be expected tame Jaipur Pink Panthers and get back to winning ways.

Where and when to watch

Date: Sunday, 25th August 2019

Start time: 7:30pm IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Live updates: Sportskeeda