VIVO Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 auctions : Top 5 defenders to look out for

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
324   //    06 Apr 2019, 08:45 IST

Vishal Bhardwaj was the skipper of Telugu Titans last year
Vishal Bhardwaj was the skipper of Telugu Titans last year

The auction of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 is just three days away as all the 12 franchises will getting their final plans in place ahead of the auction. The teams had earlier released the list of players retained by them for the upcoming season and a lot of talented names missed out on the list.

Also Read - Pro Kabaddi League Season 7: Official list of the Elite Retained Players announced

Last year's Crorepatis namely Rahul Chaudhari, Rishank Devadiga will go under the hammer on 8th and 9th April. But, apart from the mainstream raiders, a host of mighty defenders will also be a part of the auction.

The defenders are the cornerstones of a Kabaddi team as no team can win a tournament relying on their raiders only. The defenders play an important role in stabilizing the lead and thus, all the franchises will look to pick the best defenders for their team.

Here's a look at the top 5 defenders to watch out for in the auction -

#5 Ravinder Pahal

The Hawk played for Dabang Delhi KC last season
The Hawk played for Dabang Delhi KC last season

Performance in PKL 6 - 59 tackle points in 22 matches

Ravinder Pahal has been the main defender of Delhi since the season he made his PKL debut. Though he had a stint with the Bengaluru Bulls midway, he returned to his first franchise soon.

The right corner defender will surely be one of the most sought after players in the auction as Pahal not only has a strong defense technique but he also has an immense amount of experience playing in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Ravinder Pahal finished with 59 points in 22 matches last season and played an important role to help Delhi reach the play-offs for the first time.

