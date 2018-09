Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Complete Schedule

PKL 6 will kick-off from the 7th of October

Excitement is in the air. Yes, the sixth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League is all set to get underway on October 7th and after a long wait, its latest and official schedule has been released by the organizers. The organizers Mashal Sports Pvt. Ltd. had earlier announced that the season would begin on October 5.

"The 6th Season of the PKL will start on October 7 instead of the earlier date of October 5 owing to logistical reasons such as caravan movement and stadium availability", the organizers said in a media statement.

Fans have gone crazy, and it is showing all over the social media. People are supporting their teams full-swing. The matches will take place in the same format as that of the last season.

Here is the official time-table of the upcoming sixth edition of VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2018:

Chennai:

7th October: Sunday

Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates

Timing (IST) : 20:00

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan

Timing (IST) : 21:00

8th October: Monday

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas

Timing (IST) : 21:00

9th October: Tuesday

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Gujarat Fortune Giants

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Tamil Thalaivas vs Telegu Titans

Timing (IST) : 21:00

10th October: Wednesday

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls

Timing (IST) : 21:00

11th October: Thursday

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Sonipat:

12th October: Friday

Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortune Giants

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha

Timing (IST) : 21:00

13th October: Saturday

Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba

Timing (IST) : 21:00

14th October: Sunday

Telegu Titans vs UP Yoddha

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan

Timing (IST) : 21:00

15th October: Monday

Rest Day

16th October: Tuesday

Bengal Warriors vs Telegu Titans

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Haryana Steelers vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

Timing (IST) : 21:00

17th October: Wednesday

Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba

Timing (IST) : 21:00

18th October: Thursday

Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortune Giants

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Pune:

19th October: Friday

Patna Pirates vs Telegu Titans

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Timing (IST) : 21:00

20th October: Saturday

UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Inter-zone week:

21st October: Sunday

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengal Warriors

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls

Timing (IST) : 21:00

22nd October: Monday

Rest Day

23rd October: Tuesday

U Mumba vs Telegu Titans

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas

Timing (IST) : 21:00

24th October: Wednesday

Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddha

Timing (IST) : 21:00

25th October: Thursday

Rest Day

Patna:

26th October: Friday

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas

27th October: Saturday

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Patna Pirates vs U Mumba

Timing (IST) : 21:00

28th October: Sunday (End of the inter-zone week)

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs UP Yoddha

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers

Timing (IST) : 21:00

29th October: Monday

Rest Day

30th October: Tuesday

Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortune Giants

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Patna Pirates vs Telegu Titans

Timing (IST) : 21:00

31st October: Wednesday

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Puneri Paltan

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls

Timing (IST) : 21:00

1st November: Thursday

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors

Timing (IST) : 20:00

UP:

2nd November: Friday

UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortune Giants

3rd November: Saturday

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan

Timing (IST) : 20:00

UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls

Timing (IST) : 21:00

4th November: Sunday

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Gujarat Fortune Giants

Timing (IST) : 20:00

UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors

Timing (IST) : 21:00

5th November: Monday

Rest Day

6th November: Tuesday

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers

Timing (IST) : 20:00

UP Yoddha vs Telegu Titans

Timing (IST) : 21:00

7th November: Wednesday

UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates

Timing (IST) : 20:00

8th November: Thursday

Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

Timing (IST) : 20:00

UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Mumbai:

9th November: Friday

U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Bengal Warriors vs Telegu Titans

Timing (IST) : 21:00

10th November: Saturday

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors

Timing (IST) : 20:00

U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortune Giants

Timing (IST) : 21:00

11th November: Sunday

U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers

Timing (IST) : 20:00

12th November: Monday

Rest Day

Inter-zone week

13th November: Tuesday

Puneri Paltan vs Telegu Titans

Timing (IST) : 20:00

U Mumba vs UP Yoddha

Timing (IST) : 21:00

14th November: Wednesday

Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers

Timing (IST) : 20:00

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls

15th November: Thursday

Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

Timing (IST) : 20:00

U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Ahemdabad:

16th November: Friday

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Bengal Warriors

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha

Timing (IST) : 21:00

17th November: Saturday

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls

Timing (IST) : 21:00

18th November: Sunday (End of the inter-zone week)

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs UP Yoddha

Timing (IST) : 21:00

19th November: Monday

Rest Day

20th November: Tuesday

Tamil Thalaivas vs Telegu Titans

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

Timing (IST) : 21:00

21st November: Wednesday

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs U Mumba

Timing (IST) : 21:00

22nd November: Thursday

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Haryana Steelers

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Bengaluru:

23rd November: Friday

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan

Timing (IST) : 21:00

24th November: Saturday

U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas

Timing (IST) : 21:00

25th November: Sunday

Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates

Timing (IST) : 21:00

26th November: Monday

Rest Day

27th November: Tuesday

Tamil Thalaivas vs Telegu Titans

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas

Timing (IST) : 21:00

28th November: Wednesday

Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telegu Titans

Timing (IST) : 21:00

29th November: Thursday

Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortune Giants

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Delhi:

30th November: Friday

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates

Timing (IST) : 21:00

1st December: Saturday

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs U Mumba

Timing (IST) : 20:00

2nd December: Sunday

U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortune Giants

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Puneri Paltan

Timing (IST) : 21:00

3rd December: Monday

Rest Day

Inter-zone week

4th December: Tuesday

Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Fortune Giants

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. Telegu Titans

Timing (IST) : 21:00

5th December: Wednesday

Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengaluru Bulls

6th December: Thursday

UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Tamil Thalaivas

Hyderabad:

7th December: Friday

Telegu Titans vs Gujarat Fortune Giants

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan

Timing (IST) : 21:00

8th December: Saturday

U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Telegu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Timing (IST) : 21:00

9th December: Sunday (End of the inter-zone week)

Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Telegu Titans vs Haryana Steelers

Timing (IST) : 21:00

10th December: Monday

Rest Day

11th December: Tuesday

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs U Mumba

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Telegu Titans vs UP Yoddha

Timing (IST) : 21:00

12th December: Wednesday

Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortune Giants

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Telegu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls

Timing (IST) : 21:00

13th December: Thursday

Telegu Titans vs Patna Pirates

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Jaipur:

14th December: Friday

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas

Timing (IST) : 21:00

15th December: Saturday

UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba

Timing (IST) : 21:00

16th December: Sunday

Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortune Giants

Timing (IST) : 21:00

17th December: Monday

Rest Day

18th December: Tuesday

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telegu Titans

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers

Timing (IST) : 21:00

19th December: Wednesday

Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortune Giants.

Timing (IST) : 21:00

20th December: Thursday

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Kolkata:

21st December: Friday

Wildcard Match (Bengal Warriors vs TBD)

Timing (IST) : 20:00

22nd December: Saturday

Wildcard Match (TBD vs TBD)

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates

Timing (IST) : 21:00

23rd December: Sunday

Wildcard Match (TBD vs. TBD)

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas

Timing (IST) : 21:00

24th December: Monday

Rest Day

25th December: Tuesday

Wildcard Match (TBD vs TBD)

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Bengal Warriors vs Telegu Titans

Timing (IST) : 21:00

26th December: Wednesday

Wildcard Match (TBD vs TBD)

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls

Timing (IST) : 21:00

27th December: Thursday

Wildcard Match (TBD vs TBD)

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Playoffs Round:

Kochi:

30th December: Sunday

Eliminator-1 (TBD vs TBD)

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Eliminator-2 (TBD vs TBD)

Timing (IST) : 21:00

31st December: Monday

Qualifier-1 (TBD vs TBD)

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Eliminator-3 (TBD vs TBD)

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Mumbai:

3rd January: Thursday

Qualifier-2 (TBD vs TBD)

Timing (IST) : 20:00

5th January: Saturday

Final (TBD vs TBD)

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Which team are you rooting for? Do tell us in the comments section below. Until then, stay tuned and Khel Kabaddi!!!