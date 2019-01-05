Why Bengaluru Bulls deserve to win the Pro Kabaddi League title

Bengaluru Bulls deserve to win the title this year

The highly popular Pro Kabaddi League would come to an end this week as Bengaluru Bulls will take on Gujarat Fortune Giants in the final encounter. The game will be held on January 5th.

Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Fortune Giants previously met in the first qualifier where the Bengaluru based outfit eased to victory over the team from Gujarat. Gujarat met UP Yoddha in the 2nd eliminator which eventually went in favour of the Fortune Giants. Hence, these two teams will be meeting for the 2nd time in a week and the upcoming game would decide the winner of this season.

Pro Kabaddi League has been devoid of a new winner apart from Patna Pirates in the last few seasons. U Mumba won the title way back in the second season and we will see a new champion this time.

Having been a part of the tournament since its inception, Bengaluru Bulls has not performed to its expectations. With a stellar squad comprising of Manjeet Chillar, Ajay Thakur and Pardeep Narwal in the first two seasons, the team failed to go the distance.

They have parted with many of its star players who have gone on to perform well for other franchises. Bengaluru decided to rely on youth and they have disappointed until this season.

Coming to the auctions held for this season, the Bulls decided to build a team around star-raider Rohit Kumar and most of their purchases were very inexperienced and young. Only Kashiling Adike was experienced and not a lot was expected of this team coming to the auctions.

However, the team has exceeded every expectation as they have dominated the tournament so far. They have been good both in the attack and the defence despite having an inexperienced squad. They have shown passion on the mat and that has brought them very close to the title. It is reflective of the time they have spent preparing for the season after the auctions.

Hence, this team deserves to win the title and that will be a fitting end to the tournament.

