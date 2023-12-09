10 best beauty launches in 2023

2023 has seen the best beauty launches that displayed an array of innovations in hair care, makeup, skincare, and body care. From game-changing skincare formulations to trend-setting makeup releases, beauty enthusiasts around the world have been treated to a variety of options to elevate their self-care routines.

One of the standout trends of 2023 was the continued emphasis on skincare, with a particular focus on simplicity and efficacy. The "skinimalism" movement gained momentum, prompting the release of revolutionary vitamin C serums that promised to rejuvenate and brighten the complexion. These products, designed to streamline skincare routines, became must-haves for those seeking radiant and healthy skin without the fuss.

The year ushered in a renaissance in hair care, marked by a fascination with innovative hairstyles and tools. The hair-roller hairstyle, popularized on social media platforms like TikTok, became a sensation. Accompanying this trend were shine-enhancing hair oils and volume-boosting shampoos and conditioners, providing enthusiasts with the tools to recreate salon-worthy looks in the comfort of their homes.

Makeup enthusiasts were not left disappointed in 2023, as the year brought forth a wave of groundbreaking products. Graphic eyeliner looks took center stage, with new formulations and applicators making it easier than ever to achieve precision and creativity. The beauty industry also witnessed the launch of inclusive makeup lines, embracing diverse skin tones and textures, making a significant stride towards greater representation in this space.

Self-care extended beyond the face and hair, with innovative body care products taking the spotlight. From luxurious body oils to hydrating creams, brands introduced formulations designed to pamper and nourish the skin. The emphasis on holistic self-care reflected a broader shift in the industry towards promoting overall well-being.

Let's look deeper into some of the best beauty launches in 2023.

Best beauty launches to add to the collection in 2023

1) Ciele Tint & Protect Serum Foundation ($44)

Pros Cons Hydration boost Limited shade range Buildable coverage Potential for sheerness

Ciele Tint & Protect Serum Foundation is a multifunctional product that combines the benefits of a serum and foundation. It offers a lightweight tint for a natural finish while providing skincare benefits for a radiant complexion. Ciele Tint & Protect Serum Foundation is available on the brand's official website, and Sephora's online store.

2) NYX Professional Makeup Duck Plump High Pigment Lip Plumping Gloss ($13)

Pros Cons Intense pigmentation Limited wear time Plumping effect

NYX Professional Makeup Duck Plump High Pigment Lip Plumping Gloss is a high-impact lip gloss designed to provide intense color while delivering a plumping effect for fuller-looking lips.

NYX Professional Makeup Duck Plump High Pigment Lip Plumping Gloss is available on the brand's official website and Ulta Beauty's online store.

3) KJH Brand Hyper Shine High Lite Kit ($75)

Pros Cons Customizable glow Limited shade range Versatile application Multi-functional brush

KJH Brand Hyper Shine High Lite Kit is a versatile set designed for a radiant complexion. The kit includes the Hyper Shine Lite Pigment, offering various shades for a lit-from-within glow, the Hyper Shine Serum for customizable luminosity, and the No.1 Brush, ideal for application with both cream and liquid formulas.

KJH Brand Hyper Shine High Lite Kit is available on the brand's official website.

4) Nars Light Reflecting Undereye Brightener ($34)

Pros Cons Lightweight formula Limited shade range Long lasting

Nars Light Reflecting Undereye Brightener is a makeup product designed to illuminate and brighten the under-eye area, providing a radiant and refreshed appearance. Nars Light Reflecting Undereye Brightener is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

5) KVD Beauty Full Sleeve Long + Defined Tubing Mascara ($25)

Pros Cons Volumizing and lengthening Higher price Smudge-proof

KVD Beauty's Full Sleeve Long + Defined Tubing Mascara offers a volumizing and lengthening effect with its tubing formula. Designed to provide long-lasting, smudge-proof wear, it promises to define lashes for a bold and dramatic look.

KVD Beauty's Full Sleeve Long + Defined Tubing Mascara is available on the brand's official website and Ulta Beauty's online store.

6) Uoma Beauty Hydroblast Finishing Powder ($39)

Pros Cons Hydrating formula Limited shade range Translucent finish Radiant glow

Uoma Beauty Hydroblast Finishing Powder is a skincare-infused translucent powder designed to set makeup while providing hydration. Its innovative formula promises a radiant finish, making it an attractive option for those seeking a flawless complexion with added skincare benefits.

Uoma Beauty Hydroblast Finishing Powder is available on the brand's official website and Ulta Beauty's online store.

7) Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish Divine Bronzer ($39)

Pros Cons Luxurious formula High price point Radiant finish Chic packaging

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish Divine Bronzer is a luxurious bronzing product from the renowned makeup artist Pat McGrath. Designed to impart a radiant and sun-kissed glow, this bronzer enhances the complexion with a velvety, buildable formula.

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish Divine Bronzer is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

8) Milk Makeup Sculpt Cream Contour Stick ($24)

Pros Cons Convenient application Limited shade range Buildable formula Not ideal for oily skin Cruelty-free and vegan

Milk Makeup Sculpt Cream Contour Stick is a versatile makeup product designed for easy and precise contouring. This cream stick offers a blendable formula that effortlessly enhances facial features for a sculpted look. Milk Makeup Sculpt Cream Contour Stick is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

9) Benefit Cosmetics Fluff Up Brow Flexible Brow-Texturizing Wax ($26)

Pros Cons Long lasting Limited shade range Effortless Application

Benefit Cosmetics' Fluff Up Brow Flexible Brow-Texturizing Wax is a flexible brow-texturizing wax designed to enhance and define eyebrows effortlessly, providing a natural, voluminous look with ease. Benefit Cosmetics' Fluff Up Brow Flexible Brow-Texturizing Wax is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

10) Ami Cole Lip Treatment Oil Set ($42)

Pros Cons Intense hydration Potential stickiness Natural ingredients Limited variety Elegant packaging

Ami Cole Lip Treatment Oil Set is a luxurious collection designed to provide intense hydration and nourishment to the lips. This set features a blend of nourishing oils that work to moisturize, soften, and enhance the natural beauty of the lips. Ami Cole Lip Treatment Oil Set is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

In 2023, these top 10 launches have made a lasting impact, reshaping how we think about skincare, makeup, and self-care. By focusing on simplicity, inclusivity, and innovative technology, they've paved the way for a beautiful future that goes beyond looks, emphasizing personal expression, sustainability, and overall well-being. As we eagerly await the next wave of innovations, these products stand out as the pioneers of a transformative year in the industry.