10 best drugstore makeup products of 2023 

Drugstore makeup products have carved out a niche for themselves, offering affordable and high-quality options that rival their luxury counterparts. As we come to the end of 2023, it's time to explore the top drugstore makeup products that have captured the hearts of beauty enthusiasts.

Drugstore makeup is popular for being affordable, allowing beauty enthusiasts to experiment without overspending. Brands have improved quality over the years, offering formulations comparable to high-end products, including long-lasting foundations and pigmented eyeshadows. The industry's shift towards inclusivity means many drugstore lines now provide diverse shade ranges, promoting a positive and empowering beauty experience for consumers.

When choosing drugstore makeup products, focus on clean ingredients to cater to skincare-conscious preferences. Look for products that offer vibrant color and easy blending for a polished finish. Prioritize longevity, opting for items that resist smudging or fading throughout the day. This ensures a flawless look that lasts from morning to night.

Here is a compiled list of the top 10 must-have drugstore makeup products that are stealing the spotlight this year. From game-changing foundations to swoon-worthy lipsticks, these budget-friendly finds are making waves in the beauty community.

Top 10 drugstore makeup products must-haves for 2023

1) CoverGirl TruBlend Matte Made Liquid Foundation

CoverGirl TruBlend Matte Made Liquid Foundation is a standout drugstore foundation known for its extensive shade range, catering to various skin tones. With a lightweight, matte formula, it provides long-lasting coverage, seamlessly blending for a natural finish.

CoverGirl TruBlend Matte Made Liquid Foundation is priced at $10 on the brand's official website, Amazon, and Ulta Beauty's online store.

2) Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick

Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick is a long-wearing, intensely pigmented formula that provides a flawless matte finish. Known for its exceptional staying power, vibrant color selection, and comfortable wear, it has become a staple in the drugstore lipstick category.

Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick retails for $11 on the brand's website and Ulta Beauty's online store.

3) Revlon ColorStay Liquid Foundation

Revlon ColorStay Liquid Foundation is a long-standing favorite known for its impeccable staying power and flawless matte finish. Offering buildable coverage and catering to a diverse range of skin tones, it remains a go-to drugstore foundation for a polished and long-lasting complexion.

Revlon ColorStay Liquid Foundation retails for $13 on Revlon's official website and Walmart's online store.

4) Wet n Wild Ultimate Brow Retractable

Wet n Wild Ultimate Brow Retractable is a game-changer for achieving perfect brows on a budget. With its retractable pencil design and built-in spoolie, it effortlessly fills, shapes, and defines brows for a natural yet polished look.

Wet n Wild Ultimate Brow Retractable retails for $5 on the brand's official website and Ulta Beauty's online store.

5) L'OréalGlow Paradise Balm-in-Lipstick

L'Oréal's Glow Paradise Balm-in-Lipstick is a dual-action beauty essential that combines the nourishing qualities of a balm with the vibrant pigmentation of lipstick. Infused with hydrating ingredients, it delivers a luscious, radiant finish, making it a go-to drugstore option for a seamless blend of color and care for the lips.

L'Oréal's Glow Paradise Balm-in-Lipstick is available for $10.99 on the brand's official website and Ulta Beauty's online store.

6) L'Oreal Paris Makeup Infallible Up to 24 Hour Fresh Wear Foundation

L'Oreal Paris Makeup Infallible Up to 24 Hour Fresh Wear Foundation is a standout drugstore makeup foundation known for its lightweight yet long-lasting formula. With a promise of up to 24 hours of fresh wear, it provides a flawless, natural finish, making it a go-to choice for all-day coverage.

L'Oreal Paris Makeup Infallible Up to 24 Hour Fresh Wear Foundation is priced at $15.99 on the brand's official website and Ulta Beauty's online store.

7) NYX Professional Makeup Can't Stop Won't Stop Contour Concealer

NYX Professional Makeup Can't Stop Won't Stop Contour Concealer is a highly praised drugstore makeup product known for its full coverage and long-lasting formula. Ideal for concealing imperfections and contouring, it offers a matte finish that stays put throughout the day.

NYX Professional Makeup Can't Stop Won't Stop Contour Concealer is priced at $9.50 on the brand's official website and Ulta Beauty's online store.

8) Blk/Opl True Color Soft Velvet Finishing Powder

Blk/Opl True Color Soft Velvet Finishing Powder is a drugstore makeup product offering a lightweight and velvety finish to set makeup and control shine. This finely milled powder provides a natural look while blurring imperfections for a flawless complexion that lasts.

Blk/Opl True Color Soft Velvet Finishing Powder retails for $12.95 on the brand's official website and Ulta Beauty's online store.

9) Milani Highly Rated 10-in-1 Volume Mascara

Milani Highly Rated 10-in-1 Volume Mascara is a standout drugstore makeup gem, providing volume, length, and definition in a single swipe. With its innovative formula, this mascara lifts and separates lashes, delivering a bold, clump-free look that lasts all day.

Milani Highly Rated 10-in-1 Volume Mascara retails for $11.99 on the brand's official website and Ulta Beauty's online store.

10) Flower Beauty Blush Bomb Color Drops for Cheeks

Flower Beauty Blush Bomb Color Drops for Cheeks is a drugstore makeup game-changer, offering a buildable and blendable liquid blush formula that imparts a natural, dewy glow to the cheeks. Its innovative dropper applicator makes it easy to achieve a customizable flush for a radiant and fresh-faced look.

Flower Beauty Blush Bomb Color Drops for Cheeks retail for $11.49 on the brand's official website and Ulta Beauty's online store.

In 2023, drugstore makeup products are redefining beauty standards with affordable products that deliver on quality. From complexion perfection to eye-catching color, these top 10 drugstore makeup products offer a budget-friendly ticket to a flawless and trendy makeup routine. Embrace the beauty of affordability without compromising on style with these must-have picks.