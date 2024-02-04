For the spring season, Prada perfumes offer a stunning collection with a delightful mix of floral and citrus notes. These fragrant masterpieces capture the essence of blossoming flowers in the sun-kissed spring mornings. While known for their elegance and sophistication, Prada perfumes add a playful and energetic aroma—perfect for those who appreciate light and airy scents.

The House of Prada, known for its lavish approach to fashion, was launched in Milan in 1913. Miuccia Prada revolutionized this fashion house in 1978, starting with small leather utility-focused items. He took the reins from her grandfather to expand the house into a timeless designer label, ranging from clothing to fashion accessories and perfumes.

The top 11 Prada perfumes—perfect partners for the Spring season

Prada perfumes has the perfect mix of sophistication and elegance with a modern twist. The fashion house made its entry into the world of perfumery with its first perfume, Prada Amber, in 2004, causing quite a stir courtesy of its powerful amber notes. Over the years, Prada continued to craft both timeless and seasonal scents. Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of the 11 best Prada perfumes for the spring season.

Prada Candy Eau de Parfum

Prada Les Infusions Iris

Prada Candy Kiss Eau de Parfum

Prada Heat Wave

Prada Candy Gloss Eau de Toilette

Prada Tendre

Prada Candy Night Eau de Parfum

Prada Prada Amber

Prada Les Infusions de Prada Rose

Prada Candy Sugar Pop Eau de Parfum

Les Infusions Mandarine

1) Prada Candy Eau de Parfum

As the name suggests, this sweet-scented EDP blends with caramel and honey notes. With a warm and spicy silhouette and a strong, scented vanilla base note, Prada Candy Eau de Parfum has lots of points in the longevity department.

Price: $126 (Sephora)

2) Prada Les Infusions d'Iris

Being one of the more subtle florals with an artisanal palate, Iris has more subtle florals for those who prefer soft fragrances. This signature EDP from Prada consists of flowery incense, cedar, and vetiver, with an earthy hint in the most soothing manner.

Price: $160 (Bloomingdale's)

Read more: 11 Spring perfumes for men to feel fresh all day long

3) Prada Candy Kiss Eau de Parfum

This Eau de Parfum is the perfect aromatic bouquet for those who are in love with Prada perfumes. Suiting their fragrance palette, this EDP is a melange of dark and light musks twisted with orange blossoms that take center stage. The notes of vanilla highlight the EDP's base note with poise.

Price: $74 (Amazon)

4) Prada Heat Wave Eau de Toilette

Being a part of the 10-fragrance Prada Olfactories collection, Prada's Heat Wave EDP is a rich and steamy fragrance that bottles up the life of a sun-kissed island. This Eau de Parfum is best described as a vacation scent with beachy vibes, owing to its keynotes of sweet ylang-ylang and davana.

Price: $240 (Sephora)

5) Prada Candy Gloss Eau de Toilette

This Eau de Toilette is the perfect gourmand scent for the spring season. Cherry, peach, and musk add quite some angle to Prada Candy Gloss. A few sprinkles of this EDT keep a lingering smell courtesy of its superior and smooth dryness for the spring-summer months.

Price: $28 (Amazon)

Read more: 7 best affordable perfumes of 2024 for women

6) Prada Tendre Eau de Parfum

Designed with an attractive puff applicator, this Prada EDP offers the perfect balance between citrus and cedar. Being a noted yet fresh take on the original Amber fragrance, Tendre EDP features pure Indian sandalwood oil well-blended with addictive Indonesian patchouli leaves.

Price: $102 (Sephora)

7) Prada Candy Night Eau de Parfum

The heavy keynotes of patchouli, musk, and tonka bean mixed with key orange, chocolate, and iris notes create the potent scent profile of Prada Candy Night EDP. This Eau de Parfum, with its warm, sweet, and sultry gourmand, has impressive staying power, making many heads turn.

Price: $77.30 (Amazon)

8) Prada Amber Eau de Parfum

A boutique perfume launched in 2004 by Carlos Benaim, Max, and Clement Gavarry, Prada Amber, is the go-to fragrance for this Italian designer house. Likened to a former flame gravitating towards evoking nostalgia, its top note of Amber, along with a musk undertone, is mixed with bitter orange, patchouli, tonka bean, and sandalwood oil.

Price: $138 (Official website)

9) Prada Les Infusions de Rose

A 2017-launched complex floral fragrance, Prada Les Infusions de Rose, gets enlivened courtesy of its rose aroma. Breezy, fresh, and thoroughly a spring aroma, this EDP's top notes of rose define the delicate and light scent profile of this EDP. The aroma gets heightened further, with the base note of neroli blending with subtle accents of mandarin.

Price: $180 (Official website)

10) Prada Candy Sugar Pop Eau de Parfum

The name says it all! Yet another gourmand EDP from the House of Prada is a mix of peach and vanilla mingling with apple. The perfume has a delicate formula with the top notes of vert de bergamot and green citrus. Each spritz reveals a tangy yet tasty olfactory twist for any perfume buff.

Price: $76.95 (Amazon)

11) Prada Les Infusion de Mandarine

Les Infusion de Mandarine EDP has an undeniable citrus flavor, thanks to the essence of vert de mandarine. This scent profile of a sun-ripened fruit oozes a warmer blend of bitter orange blossom and warm neroli, with a bit of spice catering to a refreshing take on the citrus aroma.

Price: $160 (Official website)

Given Prada's widespread acclaim in the realm of fragrances, the 11 best Prada perfumes selected for the spring season have become a staple in the beauty closets of perfume enthusiasts.

Prada spring EDPs and EDTs can be tested and purchased from their in-house retail outlets and online sites. These Prada perfumes can also be purchased from several e-commerce platforms, like Amazon, Sephora, and Bloomingdale's.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) Are Prada perfumes available as being only unisex or gender-specific?

The fashion house Prada has a varied perfume range for both men and women, along with unisex options.

2) Does Prada believe in cruelty-free and environmentally friendly production?

Yes, Prada is dedicated to sustainability by producing cruelty-free and environmentally conscious perfumes.

3) What is the uniqueness of Prada perfumes among other luxury brands?

Prada perfumes are unique for their innovative compositions and the essence of modern luxury.