5 best beauty looks from Paris Fashion Week SS24

Paris Fashion Week SS24 spanned over nine days from September 25, 2023, to October 3, 2023. The recently celebrated and much-talked-about Paris Fashion Week SS24 event has long been synonymous with the quintessential French girl appearance, which typically revolves around a distinctive feature, a striking lip color, or fascinating eyeliner.

Nevertheless, this season, the statement facial makeovers glimpsed on the Paris Fashion Week SS24 runways have withstood traditional insight and twisted the idea. Rather than sticking to conventional standards, prominent makeup artists have opted for lively and graphic twists on fearless facial makeup.

At various presentations during Paris Fashion Week SS24, these distinct makeup trends complemented the substantial clothing displays and explained the rationale behind each designer's creation.

5 best beauty looks witnessed from Paris Fashion Week SS24

From lively pops of color to avant-garde brushstrokes, the statement makeovers at Paris Fashion Week SS24 have portrayed invigorating illustrations from the anticipated.

These beauty illustrations from the Paris Fashion Week SS24 have made it possible to celebrate individuality and self-expression. This has inspired all beauty enthusiasts to embrace their particular beauty and try out more daring, bold styles.

Check out the 5 best beauty looks, from prominent celebs to runway makeovers, from Paris Fashion Week SS24.

1) Signature floating eyeliner

Selena Gomez wowed the audience at the Paris Fashion Show SS24 with her attractive Signature Floating Eyeliner look.

To achieve this look, follow these simple steps:

Begin by applying a muted eyeshadow base in a neutral shade on the eyelids.

Follow up by using a liquid gel eyeliner to form a delicate line along the eye crease, lengthening it towards the extreme eye corners.

Eventually, join the line to the farthest corner of the lower eyelash line, forming a 'floating impact'.

End with a couple of strokes of mascara for a more dramatic look.

2) Asymmetrical eyeshadow

The asymmetrical eyeshadow makeover witnessed during the Paris Fashion Week SS24 in Hughes show is a testament to the beauty of flaws. This season, mismatched eyeshadow fads take the middle stand, counting on a brave and colorful twist to the typical hair-focused fashions.

This beauty look was one example of the mismatched eyeshadow seen at Chopova Lowena, which evolved as one of the favorites for Katie Jane Hughes. Following the same, she shared,

"I think this is a really cool and fresh take on how to do eyeshadow that is unusual and out of the box."

To achieve this look, follow these simple steps:

Apply a neutral-shaded base eyeshadow across the eyelids.

Follow up by choosing 2 opposite tints and applying them asymmetrically, mixing them for a flawless look.

Finish this makeup with a volumizing mascara and a naked lip shade.

3) Flawless face makeup

Celebrity cosmetician Diane Kendal displayed her well-known "flawless face" technique at Altuzurra. This technique was honed early in her career. This strategy emphasizes getting a flawless, bright face with little to no cosmetic application.

Flawless makeover (Image via Sporstkeeda)

To achieve this look, follow these simple steps:

Start with applying a good face moisturizer and primer.

Spread evenly with a light foundation or tinted moisturizer to smooth skin texture.

Apply a creamy concealer to hide blemishes, observed by a hint of cream blush for a genuine flush.

Conclude with a mild dusting of translucent powder for a smooth and glowing finish.

4) Mermaidcore makeup

Mermaidcore has acquired an exhilarating update for Paris Fashion Week SS24, surpassing conventional makeup with rhinestones and hues of blues and greens.

Mermaidcore makeover (Image via Sportskeeda)

Jason Wu's display showcased a new makeover highlighting healthful skin and shiny lip gloss. Concerning the same, Kendal, who was the Lead makeup artist, stated

"Inspired by Jason’s vision of experiencing rebirth after a shipwreck, we crafted a cohesive makeup look that exuded a dewy, aquatic allure."

To achieve this look, follow these simple steps:

Initiate with an immaculate face using a soft foundation and highlighter to acquire this enchanting look.

Add a dash of color to the lips with a glossy lip shine, and conclude the mermaid-inspired makeup look by positioning rhinestones randomly around the eyes to mimic barnacles.

5) Gold-foiled lip looks

The Marni runway show for Paris Fashion Week SS24 showcased an overtly cheerful and bright lip look that completed the metallic-trimmed flowery motifs all over the dresses.

Gold-foiled lips (Image via Sportskeeda)

Makeup lead Yadim Carranza and his crew skillfully applied light-reflecting violets, pinks, and gold shards onto the pouts, forming a spectacular collage of elements.

To achieve this look, follow these simple steps:

Commence with a base lip stain closely fitting the shimmery confetti, permitting a hint of tonal disparity.

Seal on the glitter-covered and gold-foiled lip items to gain a spellbinding makeup look.

Paris Fashion Week SS24 persists in pushing limits and inspiring beauty movements globally. With its SS24 exhibition, the occasion makes a lasting impression on beauty once more, demonstrating that creativity and ingenuity have no bounds when it comes to makeup.