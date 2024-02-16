5 Best Korean skincare treatments to try at home 

A beauty enthusiast can adhere to detailed Korean skincare treatments following deep hydration, delicate exfoliation, and nourishment to attain the sought-after Glass Skin. Korean girls are blessed with impeccable porcelain-like skin. The secret of their beauty game lies in varied, user-friendly, affordable, and helpful skincare treatments from their home's comfort.

Korean beauties have had a long-standing grooming tradition since childhood, with beauty and skincare treatments being passed down through generations. These skincare and beauty rituals have led to innovative Korean skincare treatments that are highly effective.

Natural ingredients in these skincare rituals contribute to the radiant complexion that Korean beauties are renowned for.

Top 5 Korean skincare treatments for at-home use

The secret to Korean skincare beauty lies in the treatments women practice as part of their daily routines. At-home skincare rituals are integral to Korean beauty culture. Team Sportskeeda has managed to dig up some of the best-kept Korean skincare treatments and beauty secrets to try at home to get glass-like skin.

Pamper skin with a steam session

Opt for a charcoal face mask

Damp cloth exfoliation

Swear by a double-dosed skincare

Put on an overnight face mask

1) Pamper skin with a steam session

In Korean culture, steamy showers are commonly enjoyed. With a quick DIY facial during their morning steam session, their facial pores open and eliminate any dirt, grime, and oil settled in them.

Later, massaging the damp skin ensures youthful and glowing skin. A beauty enthusiast can incorporate facial and neck massages into their routine while taking a steamy shower. This can help you achieve a dewy and healthy complexion.

For quick results, the person has to massage with their fingertips, following an upward direction for about 5-7 minutes, while using an oil cleanser or essence for extra benefits and hydration.

2) Opt for a charcoal face mask

Charcoal is a miracle ingredient for clear skin; Koreans believe it effectively eliminates pesky blackheads. For quick and easy beauty therapy, they were the initial ones who popularised charcoal face masks.

Following this Korean beauty trend, charcoal masks are now an easy go-to for most beauty enthusiasts. With weekly use of this face mask, it exfoliates and nixes the skin from the annoying black and whiteheads.

Further, you can make ready-to-use charcoal sheet masks or prepare a DIY face mask with activated charcoal and other useful components to have healthy and radiant skin.

Read more: 5 Korean cleansing oils for sensitive skin: Purito, Ma:nyo, The Face Shop, and others explored

3) Damp cloth exfoliation

The exfoliation has been taken a few steps further, thanks to Koreans' easy skin care treatments at home. Following this beauty trail, many skincare enthusiasts can now flaunt their skin with a quick and useful skincare hack by using a soft cloth dipped in warm water.

Later, they can gently scrub their face with a damp cloth to remove dirt and oil, leaving their skin bright and clean. A few-minute affair, this skincare hack also helps keep wrinkles and fine lines at bay.

To get the best results, the user has to soak a soft cotton cloth in lukewarm water and squeeze the water out fully. Then, swipe the cloth gently across their face upwards for face exfoliation.

4) Swear by a double-dosed skincare

For maximum skin perks, a beauty seeker is required to adopt double doses of skincare products that plug and preserve the skin's health. Abiding by the Korean skincare rule, double cleansing, double eye masks, and double hydration can be accommodated in a beauty buff's skincare regimen.

This is a step-by-step cleansing process where a foaming face wash comes first. This removes any last bits of makeup and dirt from the face. Then, a double eye mask can target crow's feet, fine lines, and creases.

Finally, to keep the skin well-hydrated, use a lightweight, water-based moisturizer and a rich, creamy lotion for an extra boost. This guarantees a moisture lock in the skin, resulting in soft, smooth, and youthful skin.

5) Put on an overnight face mask

The skin recovers, rejuvenates, and repairs skin cells at night. A night's adequate sleep also boosts collagen and revitalizes skin cells. Thus, Korean beauties prioritize their nighttime sleep.

They apply an overnight face mask before bed, ensuring they retain and lock in lost moisture. This results in a brighter and fresher complexion upon waking up in the morning while also combating signs of aging and dullness.

A beauty enthusiast can get this Korean glass skin by using a charcoal serum face mask or green tea serum sheet mask. Regularly applying an overnight face mask will flush out toxins and give the user blemish-free, clear, and tight-looking skin.

Read more: 10 Korean skincare products with retinol to add to your routine

The tradition of skincare and beauty is deeply ingrained in Korean culture, acting as an inspirational source for beauty enthusiasts around the globe. These 5 best Korean skincare treatments are worth a try for a beauty enthusiast's at-home comfort.