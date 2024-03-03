5 Best Melanin haircare products to avail in 2024

Simple, natural, and non-toxic formulas are some of the defining features of Melanin haircare products. The brand provides haircare rookies and junkies alike with high-quality products made of safe ingredients, designed for everyone and every hair type.

Winner of Essence’s Best in Black Beauty Award in 2023 and ELLE’s Editor’s Choice the year before that, Melanin is one of the top brands to try for clean haircare enthusiasts. The brand proudly creates products made with EWG-certified ingredients.

According to the brand’s website:

“The line is totally clean…the quality of the formulas will be enough to convince you to keep them stocked in your bathroom forever.”

This article purely reflects the writer’s opinion. We may have missed out on a few of your favorite products. Please let us know more in the comments.

5 Best Melanin haircare products

Simple and natural, yet effective and luxurious, these Melanin haircare products promise excellent quality and performance for all hair types:

African Black Soap Reviving Shampoo

Plumping Deep Conditioner

Multi-Use Softening Leave-in Conditioner

Twist-Elongating Style Cream

Multi-Use Pure Oil Blend

1. African Black Soap Reviving Shampoo

This soothing and refreshing Melanin haircare product instantly lathers to gently detoxify the scalp. It has clarifying and healing effects from tea tree, rosemary, peppermint, and black cumin seeds. Enhancing the mild exfoliating formula are mineral-rich and moisturizing argan oil, pro-vitamin B5, and hair-loving butter from cocoa and shea.

Together, these ingredients wash away toxins from root to tips and promote increased elasticity, leaving the hair with a revitalized, healthy sheen.

Price: $12

2. Plumping Deep Conditioner

Part conditioner and part hair mask, this Melanin haircare product delivers deep hydration to parched tresses. It features a moisture-rich and reparative formula with hyaluronic as the key ingredient. Other ingredients like pumpkin seed and banana flower enrich the formula with healthy hair-growing effects. It also features bergamot to help detangle and provide the locks with a beautiful sheen.

It repairs damage right at the hair cuticle while attracting and retaining moisture into the strands. The result? Smooth, silky soft hair with a less frizzy finish.

Price: $16

3. Multi-Use Softening Leave-in Conditioner

Repair the hair from the inside out with Melanin’s moisture-rich leave-in conditioner. With a luxurious multi-use formula, it can be used as a pre-shampoo, detangler, styling cream, daily hair moisturizer, and more. It can be rinsed out after application, used as a hair mask or deep conditioner for 15-30 minutes, or as a leave-in conditioner.

It hydrates, conditions, and promotes hair elasticity while stimulating hair growth with hydrolyzed wheat proteins and wheat amino acids that strengthen hair and reduce breakage.

Price: $12

4. Twist-Elongating Style Cream

Featuring a cocktail of natural, hydrating ingredients, this Melanin haircare product keeps curls soft and light but defined for hours. It hydrates hair with aloe and hair oils from argan, sweet almond, and avocado. Meanwhile, five nutrient-rich hair butters, including mango and shea, seals moisture into the strands for long-term protective styling.

While heavier than other gel-like styling products, the cream is buildable and slips right into the strands to keep the hair tangle-free while styling. That said, the richness of the styling cream means a little goes a long way.

Price: $20

5. Multi-Use Pure Oil Blend

While rich, this multi-use oil blend impresses with its lightweight formula that leaves the hair nourished without a gross greasy finish. Designed to nourish, soften, and seal every strand, the hair oil contains some of the most nourishing oils—sweet almond, jojoba, geranium, argan, baobab, and vitamin E.

These rich oils are specifically curated to deeply penetrate hair shafts and help rebuild the hair’s natural moisture levels and longevity.

Price: $14

Melanin haircare products have pretty rich formulas, packed with some of the moist nourishing oils and butters to support silky, smooth, and healthier-looking hair.

Haircare seekers can get these Melanin haircare products at the mentioned price tags on the brand’s official page or online stores like Ulta Beauty and Sephora.