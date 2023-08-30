5 best Skincare deals to avail during Labor Day 2023 sale

Labor Day 2023 sale is the best time to stock up on skincare favorites. With multiple beauty retail platforms and brands offering massive discounts on beauty and skincare products, the Labor Day 2023 sale is ideal for adding celebrity-approved products and trending TikTok products without cutting through one’s pocket.

One can expect slashed prices on sun protectants from EltaMD to pore-unclogging products from Paula’s Choice ahead of Labor Day beauty sales on multiple platforms.

This listicle consists of the five best skincare deals one can avail of during the Labor Day 2023 sale.

Pro Peptide Serum, Self-tanner, and much more: 5 best skincare products to look out for in the Labor Day 2023 sale

1) PCA Skin ExLinea® Pro Peptide Serum:

Bluemercury is offering a discount of 25% on select items on brands like EltaMD and PCA Skin. Their Labor Day 2023 Sale is live from 31 August 2023 till 4 September 2023, and one can also score a free gift bag filled with surprise products at check out.

The PCA Skin ExLinea® Pro Peptide Serum minimizes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It is a neuropeptide spot treatment infused with PCA’s Peptide-Pro Complex technology. The serum helps deliver a long-term and immediate reduction in the appearance of expression lines and also helps tighten the skin, revealing a defined facial contour.

This serum usually retails for $149 and is available for $119 at the sale on Bluemercy.

2) Isle of Paradise Medium Self-Tanning Face Drops:

These are customizable tanning face drops enriched with Vitamin C that minimizes dark spots, brightens dull skin, and helps create an even skin tone.

It consists of DHA, Ascorbic Acid, and avocado that create a natural golden tan while maintaining skin hydration. One can mix these drops with a foundation or moisturizer to reduce the look of hyperpigmentation for an even-looking skin tone that lasts up to five days.

It retails for $32, and Sephora is offering these face drops at $22 from 1 September 2023 to 4 September 2023.

3) Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant:

Skincare enthusiasts love Paula’s Choice for its effective formulations, and the band is offering a massive discount on its products from 31 August 2023 to 4 September 2023. All orders under $95 will avail 20% off, and orders over $95 will get a 25% discount.

Their 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant is a gentle, leave-on exfoliant infused with salicylic acid that targets wrinkles, uneven skin tone, and clogged pores.

Normally retailing at $34, the lightweight, BHA-infused exfoliant will retail at $26 on the Labor Day 2023 Sale.

4) Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50 with Sunflower Extract:

Sunscreen is an all-year-round commitment, and what better than a whopping discount for restocking sunscreens? On Labor Day, Supergoop offers a friends and family sale valid from 29 August 2023 to 4 September 2023.

The PLAY Everyday Lotion is a dermatologically tested, clean formulation that offers high protection against infrared radiation and UV rays. The lotion is water and sweat-resistant, nourishing the skin while preventing dehydration and photoaging.

This lotion will retail for $27 instead of its usual $34 pricing on Supergoop!

5) PCA Skin Hyaluronic Acid Overnight Mask:

PCA’s overnight mask hydrates and rejuvenates the skin overnight, infused with hyaluronic acid.

It consists of a blend of corrective ingredients such as Niacinamide, Panthenol, and Sodium Hyaluronate that enhance the skin’s radiance along with its natural regeneration process.

This luminosity-boosting overnight mask is priced at $78 and will retail at 20% off ($62) on the PCA Skin website from 31 August 2023 to 4 September 2023.

The Labor Day 2023 Sale is a boon for skincare lovers willing to try trending skincare products as well as for those who wish to restock cult favorites. With massive discounts and offers, these skincare deals are a steal.